Darius Slayton ‘confident’ a contract resolution can be reached with Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton remains away from the team as he continues to seek a contract extension.

Despite Slayton’s absence, general manager Joe Schoen was adamant that he would not be traded but also stopped short of suggesting any sort of new deal would be reached.

“These are voluntary workouts. There’s been players since I’ve been here that haven’t been here, and I understand that. I love Darius,” Schoen said before the 2024 NFL draft. “Michael Perrett is his agent. He’s a very good friend of mine. I understand where he’s coming from, and that’s his prerogative to not be here. They are voluntary workouts, so that’s understood.

“We haven’t had conversations about any type of extension.”

Since making those comments, things have apparently changed.

On Wednesday night at the annual Gridiron Gala, where he was being honored for his work within the community, Slayton expressed confidence that he and the Giants would reach an agreement on a new contract.

“Right now, my agent and Joe, they’re in negotiations. They’re talking,” Slayton said, via ESPN. “Hopefully we’ll come to a resolution here soon.

“I don’t think it will get to that point (of missing training camp). Like I said, it’s been good, constant communication throughout the whole process. It’ll be resolved soon.”

Ultimately, Slayton says, he’d like to remain with the Giants long-term.

“I’d like to be here, of course,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time as a Giant and I’d like to remain a Giant. Hopefully, that will be the result of this.”

Slayton was paid a roster bonus of $2.4 million in March and is owed another $2.7 million for the upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire