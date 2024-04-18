Giants’ Darius Slayton seeking new contract, skipping voluntary workouts

The New York Giants began their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday and head coach Brian Daboll was pleased with the initial attendance.

“Very good turnout,” he told reporters.

There is one notable absence, however. Wide receiver Darius Slayton has not arrived in East Rutherford and apparently has no plans to as he seeks a new contract from the Giants, reports Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The Giants re-signed Slayton to a two-year, $12.2 million contract last offseason. He’s due to earn $6.2 million in 2024 but after leading the team in receiving four of the past five seasons, he feels he’s owed more.

In 76 career games, Slayton has hauled in 220 receptions for 3,324 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s been consistently productive but not necessarily a game-changer. And with the team likely to add a true No. 1 receiver in the 2024 NFL draft, it’s unlikely Slayton will be blessed with the new contract he desires.

Slayton has $350,000 available in workout bonuses this spring but may be willing to miss out on those in hopes of obtaining more money.

In addition to Slayton, tight end Darren Waller is also skipping voluntary workouts as he continues to contemplate retirement.

