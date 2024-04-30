Darius Robinson wore some bling, but is committed to the work

The performance by Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson and his defensive teammates helped the Missouri Tigers improve from 6-7 in 2022 to 11-2 last season, including a 14-3 victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

That led to a light moment at the Friday press conference last week at the Cardinals facility when Robinson and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were together on stage.

The night before, when Robinson was asked about becoming Harrison’s teammate, he said, “We beat Ohio State in the bowl game, so I have to make sure Marvin knows that when we’re talking ball.”

Of course, Harrison didn’t play and the Buckeyes were also down to their quarterback for much of the game.

Still, Robinson showed off his bling, wearing his large Cotton Bowl ring. When asked if he made sure to show it to Harrison (who obviously couldn’t help but notice it), Robinson was a tad less boastful.

“No, I didn’t show it to Marvin,” he said. “I was telling Marvin we were glad he didn’t play because the whole week leading up everyone was saying, ‘Ohio State, OK. Marvin Harrison. Is he going to play? Is he going to play?’ He didn’t play so we lucked out.”

Robinson was proud of what he and the team accomplished during his college career, and no matter the circumstances of the Cotton Bowl win, that the team earned an invitation to a New Year’s Six game was significant.

Robinson said, “At Missouri we had some tough seasons, but we were really built with an edge. Energy, details, grit, and emotional consistency. I just found myself trying to grow and get better each year and also as a team. Win more games each year. That was my home. That was my family. I was blessed to get two degrees as well off the field and I just love Mizzou.”

Now, he plans to love having a new home and new family with the Cardinals.

Robinson was selected 27th overall and was at the draft in his hometown of Detroit in the green room, although he claimed “I wasn’t antsy” waiting to be picked.

He emphasized, “I knew AZ was the one for me since the beginning of this process. They were one of the first teams that met with me at the combine and one of the first teams that met with me at the Senior Bowl. I’m really excited to be there and just ready to put that work in.”

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire