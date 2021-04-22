DaQuan Jones says goodbye to Titans in social media post

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has said goodbye to the team with a social media post after signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.05 million deal with Carolina, spent his first seven seasons with the Titans after being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft and was a class act the entire way.

The Penn State product was a starter for six of those seasons and provided a consistent, steady hand upfront for the franchise and was among the longest-tenured Titans before moving on this offseason.

On Thursday, Jones took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Titans:

“I’ve been beyond blessed to be able to call Tennessee home the last 7Yrs . just want to thank Mrs Amy Adam’s and the @titans organization! For taking a chance on a young man from Johnson city NY! NASHVILLE will always be home but Charlotte! What it do baby ! I’m so ecstatic for this next chapter With the @panthers #keeppounding.”

The Titans now have a hole to fill in the middle of their defensive line at nose tackle. We recently suggested some potential options the Titans could explore, which you can check out here.

Related

Every No. 126 overall NFL draft pick since 2000 Titans named NFL draft trade-up candidate by Daniel Jeremiah Why humble A.J. Brown won't be switching jersey number

List