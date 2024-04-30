Daniel Cormier uses Dustin Poirier as example to argue Justin Gaethje one win from UFC title shot

Daniel Cormier isn’t ready to remove Justin Gaethje’s name from the UFC lightweight title picture just yet.

Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) was knocked out by Max Holloway in their BMF title fight at UFC 300, losing out on his No. 1 contender spot at lightweight. Javier Mendez saw Gaethje as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s biggest threat but doesn’t think the pair will cross paths anytime soon.

However, Cormier disagrees. He pointed to Dustin Poirier as an example as he was knocked out by Gaethje at UFC 291 but rebounded by taking out Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. With Makhachev looking to defend his belt in June, Poirier slid into the opportunity.

“He (Poirier) said, ‘I am always one great win from fighting for a belt,'” Cormier said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen. “He goes out and knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis, Islam (Makhachev) doesn’t have an opponent, bang, insert Dustin Poirier.

“It always works, and I believe Justin Gaethje is in the same situation. Justin Gaethje is one win away from ultimately standing across the octagon from the champion because he’s that popular, he’s been that important, and all of the things he’s accomplished since he got to the UFC.”

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) defends his title against Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the UFC 302 main event June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

As for Gaethje, “The Highlight” recently released a statement saying that he plans on taking some time off and won’t resume contact training until at least six months. The knockout loss to Holloway snapped Gaethje’s two-fight winning streak, which came over Rafael Fiziev and Poirier.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie