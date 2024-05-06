Daniel Cormier questions why Jose Aldo ever retired after UFC 301 performance: ‘His speed was still there’

Daniel Cormier says Jose Aldo still has it after UFC 301.

After hanging up his gloves in fall of 2022, UFC Hall of Famer Aldo (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) returned against Jonathan Martinez in Saturday’s co-main event in Rio de Janeiro. Aldo shut out the streaking bantamweight contender, winning a unanimous decision.

Cormier was impressed by “The King of Rio” and thinks he still has a lot left in the tank.

“I mean why does Jose Aldo retire when you possess that skill? He stopped at 35 years old, he comes back at 37 and he looks like the same guy that ran the division for many years,” Cormier told ESPN post-UFC 301. “His speed was still there. His commitment to his strikes, his dedication, his mind was still there.

“He just looked as good as we’ve ever seen him look, and he fought a guy in Jonathan Martinez that pushed him in the right spots, and made him fight and raise his level. So, it looks like there’s a lot left for Jose Aldo to do if he chooses to do it, and that is the best situation to be (in) as a former champion and a guy that still has desires of fighting.”

Aldo fought out the final fight on his UFC contract against Martinez. The former featherweight champion did not rule out an octagon return, and said he plans on sitting down with UFC CEO Dana White to discuss his future.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-in

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez…

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez face off during the UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in at Farmasi Arena on May 03, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Pereira vs Potieria

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez, UFC 301 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie