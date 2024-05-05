Jose Aldo discusses next career move after fighting out contract at UFC 301

Jose Aldo, one of the biggest names in MMA today, has completed his contract with the UFC and is on the verge of becoming one of the hottest free agents in the sport.

The former UFC and WEC champion made his highly anticipated return to the octagon this past Saturday, defeating bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro. This was Aldo’s return fight since retiring from MMA in 2022 and also the last fight on his UFC contract.

Well, after proving he’s still a force at 37 years of age, many are wondering what could be next for Aldo.

“Right at the beginning when I asked for this fight, they talked about (fighting for the title), and I said, ‘No, calm down. Let’s fight first,” Aldo said to MMA Fighting and other reporters at the UFC 301 post-fight press conference. “‘Let me fight first. First you have to see. Let’s not rush things. So let’s go slowly, let’s get there, let’s fight, and let’s put on a performance, and then you know how I am.’

“So that’s what I tried to do. I wanted to fight here first, now yes, I can sit down with Dana (White) and see what is the best path we can take.”

Aldo (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) plans to keep on fighting and is interested in fighting for the UFC title at 135 pounds once again. He also revealed that the UFC has a matching period to compete with any incoming offers before fully becoming a free agent.

Aldo is looking to sit down with UFC CEO Dana White and discuss what’s next. He’s not ruling out re-signing with the UFC, but also a return to boxing.

“Yeah, that can be,” Aldo said when asked about potential boxing fights against Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao. “I received offers. I was sent a contract, but I said no. I’m with the UFC (still), so I need to fight, so I can see how I am. That was a big window that opened up for me. … My life has always been here (in the UFC), so I have to come and sit with them and see what’s the best path I can take.”

