Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be fun as long as it lasts, but ‘Father Time is undefeated’

Daniel Cormier absolutely expects age to play a factor in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Paul (9-1) meets Tyson in an eight-round boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event streams live on Netflix and will be officially sanctioned as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Tyson (50-6) will be 31 years Paul’s senior when they step into the ring. While Cormier would love to see Tyson turn back the clock, he’s unsure if he’ll be able to.

“I don’t even know how to call this a fight,” Cormier told MMA Junkie Radio. “Honestly, I don’t even know how it’s a fight. It’s a weird, weird deal. But yeah, I think it’ll be fun. If Mike Tyson is free to fight, fight the way he wants to, he’s either going to knock him out or he’s going to get caught with something that’s going to get him knocked out. But hell, I’m watching it.

“It’ll be fun as long as it lasts because any time ‘Iron’ Mike fights, I’m such a massive fan – it don’t matter his age. Granted, it’ll be tough. Age wins, beats us all. Father Time is undefeated. There’s nothing said more true in the world than ‘Tather Time is undefeated.’ Mike looks great, but let’s see how he operates.”

Paul revealed it was Tyson who requested that their fight be a professional bout, not an exhibition. However, “The Problem Child” vows not to hold back against the boxing legend.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie