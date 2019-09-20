Dana White interested in Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has long wanted a superfight with former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. While Tony Ferguson is next on the champ's playlist, it's not out of the question that St-Pierre could be injected back into the mix.

“Tony Ferguson is the fight that needs to happen,” UFC president Dana White reiterated in comments to TMZ Sports. “We’ve tried to do it four other times, so hopefully we can get it done this time. But that’s the fight that makes sense.”

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently expressed his clients ambition to fight St-Pierre next, but White has been hesitant to give St-Pierre a shot in another weight class after he reneged on a promise to defend the UFC middleweight title after defeating Michael Bisping.

That could change if Ferguson fails or declines to make it to the Octagon for a bout with Nurmagomedov, something that has happened on several previous attempts.

“(St-Pierre) can happen, too,” White said. “We’ll see what happens with Tony. Tony’s had opportunities before that he didn’t take, so if he doesn’t, then I would be interested in talking about GSP.”

White is still set on Ferguson, but the rocky past when trying to get him and Nurmagomedov in the Octagon together could open the door wide.

"A (Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor) rematch is possible too, somewhere down the road. Conor would fight somebody else before that. The Ferguson fight would have to happen."

Currently, White remains steadfast in booking Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, though there have been no timetables or locations leaked.

Dana White addresses Khabib vs. GSP and Conor McGregor's return

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)