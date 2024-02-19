Dan 'Bogie' Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan is 26th member of Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

Dan “Bogie” Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan, Wis. speaks at the podium after being named the 26th member of the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Lambeau Field on Feb. 19, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY ‒ Dan "Bogie" Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan is the 26th member of the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Bogenschuetz, a lifelong Packers fan, was the last man standing among 100 nominations and 10 finalists. More than 83,000 votes were cast by Packers fans.

"For Bogie there are 4 seasons — Packer preseason, Packer regular season, Packer post-season, and waiting for the next Packer season. He is definitely not just a fan for a few months of the year. He wears Packer gear year-round. He has a room in his house dedicated to the Packers," said his nomination letter.

"You have no idea what this means," Bogenschuetz told a packed Lambeau Field media auditorium after Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced his selection.

Bogenschuetz is known for arranging large Packers trips to games at home and on the road, by train or by bus. He's been doing it for 36 years. When the Packers schedule is released, he's "up all night, getting hotels, flights, buses, tours," he said. He's into his third generation of family members on his trips.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend with an essay of up to 500 words, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. Ten finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee. The final selection is made by voters, the selection committee and previous inductees.

The Packers were the first professional football team to have a hall of fame. In 1998, they created a Packers FAN Hall of Fame to honor devout and longtime Packers fans.

This story will be expanded.

Packers FAN Hall of Fame finalists

Nancy Beaulieu of Manitowoc

Dan Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan

Kris Burich of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Larry Kittoe of Ashwaubenon

Angela Kuemmel of Cleveland, Ohio

Lori Mueller of Eland

Jeff Padon of Severn, Maryland

Bruce Roehsner of Menomonee Falls

Terry Sportsman of Elgin, Illinois

Ken Stofen of Racine

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Newest member of Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame is from Sheboygan