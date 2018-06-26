Damian Lillard skips NBA Awards show, hands out truckload of shoes in Portland

Damian Lillard skipped Monday’s NBA Awards show and instead hung out with some Blazers fans in Portland handing out shoes and autographs. (AP)

Damian Lillard knew he wasn’t going to win the MVP at Monday’s NBA Awards show.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard finished fourth in voting for the award where only the top three vote getters — James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis — were named finalists.

So he decided to skip the ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Lillard skips show, hangs out with fans

Instead, Lillard stayed in Portland where he handed out a literal truck load of free shoes to some lucky Portland residents.

Lillard sent out a note on Instagram before the show started informing folks where to pick up the shoes.

He drove the truck

He showed up at the designated meet-up spot driving a U-Haul.

Maybe the best part of this: Dame drove the U-Haul himself! pic.twitter.com/Ky2rqNAWr7 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 26, 2018





Once he got out, there were plenty of welcoming hands hoping to get ahold of some free kicks.





He apparently got more than he bargained for in terms of turnout. Once he ran out of shoes, he decided to spend some time with his fans signing autographs.

He ran out of shoes to give away so now he’s just signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/4LWqalmF16 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 26, 2018





It’s a cool scene in a city known for embracing its basketball stars.

Story Continues

And it looks like more fun than hanging out at a contrived awards ceremony where you know you’re not going to get any hardware.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Swedish players defend teammate targetted by racist trolls

• Egypt’s 45-year-old goalie saves penalty, sets World Cup record

• Julian Edelman reportedly planning major defense against suspension

• Rapper T.I. plans to boycott NFL over national anthem rules

