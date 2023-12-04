Dalton Knecht injury update before Tennessee basketball hosts George Mason

Dalton Knecht is day-to-day with a left ankle injury for Tennessee basketball that he suffered Wednesday, a UT spokesperson said.

Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, has been Tennessee's best scorer this season. He is averaging 20.3 points and shooting 40.5% on 3-pointers. He is making 50.5% of his shots as the Vols (4-3) prepare to host George Mason (7-1) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Knecht had 37 points in Tennessee's loss at North Carolina before leaving with 1:39 to play. He was 13-for-17 shooting and hit 4-of-8 on 3-pointers against North Carolina. Knecht's 37 points tied La Salle's Lionel Simmons for the most points scored by a visiting player the Dean Smith Center. Simmons did so in January 1988.

Dalton Knecht is day-to-day for Tennessee basketball

Knecht pulled Tennessee from 24 down to within less than 10 with a heroic second-half performance in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in UT's 100-92 loss in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Knecht was driving to the hoop when he appeared to roll his ankle. He stayed down on the court and crumbled back to it when his teammates tried to help him up. He was evaluated on the court before being helped to the bench. Jonas Aidoo entered to shoot free throws for Knecht, who remained at the end of the bench.

Tobe Awaka, Freddie Dilione V updates before George Mason

Tennessee also was without forward Tobe Awaka (ankle) and guard Freddie Dilione V (foot) against the Tar Heels. The Vols continue to work both back toward full strength.

Awaka missed his first game after injuring his right ankle against Syracuse on Nov. 20. He played in UT's final two games in Maui before sitting out against UNC. Dilione has missed four games with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht injury update: Tennessee basketball hosts George Mason