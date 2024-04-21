Dallas Turner’s NFL player comparison ahead of 2024 draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football linebacker Dallas Turner ranks as one of the top defensive players in the 2024 NFL draft class. He had big shoes to fill after Will Anderson Jr. left for the NFL and Turner surpassed expectations, earning him an early first-round projection.

For fans who are interested in what Turner brings to the table, NFL draft analyst Doug Farrar put together NFL player comparisons for the top 50 prospects in the 2024 draft class.

When it comes to Turner, Farrar compares him to a two-time Pro Bowl EDGE for the Carolina Panthers, Brian Burns.

“Last season for Alabama, Dallas Turner totaled 11 sacks and 55 total pressures with a playing style that is all about speed and bend to the pocket,” writes Farrar. “He’s one of the most explosive players at his position in this class, and in that way, he reminds me a lot of Burns, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft, and signed a five-year, $141 million contract with the New York Giants after a recent trade.”

Turner is expected to be a top-10 selection in the upcoming draft, with a majority of experts believing the Atlanta Falcons will be the franchise to scoop him up. However, the first round of the draft comes with many surprises, so while we can pencil him in at No. 8 to the Falcons, it is far from a guarantee. Draft-day trades and surprise picks should be expected.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Turner and other former Alabama players preparing for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit.

