Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

This will mark the first-ever meeting of two of the NFL's best young passers: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But more so than a tantalizing quarterback matchup, this could wind up being a crucial game for both teams as they look to shore up their playoff seeding in the second half of the NFL season.

The Cowboys (7-2) bounced back in a big way last week — a 43-3 victory against the Atlanta Falcons — after a huge letdown Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. But Dallas, which is currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, cannot afford many losses if it wants to have a chance for the top-heavy conference's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage.

The Chiefs (6-4) meanwhile, tweaked their offense after significant struggles throughout the first half of the season, with Mahomes looking to exploit short-to-intermediate throws in a 41-14 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Cowboys at Chiefs start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

What TV channel is Cowboys at Chiefs on?

The game will be shown regionally on FOX, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis) and Erin Andrews (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Cowboys at Chiefs online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Cowboys at Chiefs?

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 56.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

