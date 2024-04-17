Dabo Swinney continues praise for freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers need a star at wide receiver and they may have gotten just that in freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco.

Wesco was an early enrollee with high expectations as a five-star recruit, and so far, he’s lived up to those expectations. Wesco recorded three catches for 26 yards and a ridiculous touchdown in the Tigers’ Orange and White spring game, looking like a threat on the outside. He’s been so promising that Swinney has taken notice of what Wesco has been doing and what he has shown him as a player.

“You get these guys in here as freshmen, you never really know exactly where they are till you start coaching them and some guys, you come in and you see the talent right away but maybe the maturity and even the commitment is not quite where it needs to be,” Swinney said. “He’s a kid, from day one, the commitment is above the talent and it just drives everything. He’s very conscientiousness, he can take things from the meeting rooms to the practice field.

“He’s already put on about eight or nine pounds and he’s still going to be a developing guy between now and August. He just took right to it and he had a lot of opportunity…man, he took advantage of it and really showed that he’s a guy that can play and he’s definitely going to be a guy that can help us.”

Clemson has talent at wide receiver with guys such as Antonio Williams and Tyler Brown, but neither fit the mold of a true alpha wide receiver. That’s where Wesco can fit right in.

If Wesco can have an immediate impact for this offense, the Tigers’ wide receiver room is going to be a lot stronger than many expect.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire