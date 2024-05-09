D.J. Humphries’ old number back in action already with rookie OL Isaiah Adams

The Arizona Cardinals have not announced their rookie uniform numbers yet, but they have been leaked. Some Cardinals players have already revealed them.

The Cardinals’ second third-round pick of the 2024 draft was Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams.

He will get a number that a longtime Cardinals player wore.

He gets No. 74, which belonged to tackle D.J. Humphries from 2015-2023.

Arizona Cardinals OL Isaiah Adams (@1saiahA) is wearing number 74. Last assigned to D.J. Humphries. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/0xc21vZ3bP — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 7, 2024

Adams wore No. 78 in college at Illinois but No. 78 already belongs to guard Marquis Hayes.

Depending on what happens with the roster, it is possible that Adams would try and change his number, but that is something to consider later.

