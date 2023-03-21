Current Ohio State outside linebackers and their 247Sports rankings

The Ohio State football team has eight linebackers on scholarship, but six of these prospects arrived on campus with bonafide outside linebacker designated rankings on 247Sports. Now the Ohio State scheme only has two linebackers and the rotation for both is likely going to be fluid, but to keep things simple I just wanted to recap the six that were rated as outside backers.

The star of the outside group is Steele Chambers who was debating whether or not to declare for the NFL, but has elected to return in an attempt to raise his draft stock. The funny part is that Chambers was actually recruited as a running back before making the positional switch two seasons ago, but it’s time to dive into what this unit was ranked.

C.J. Hicks, Sophomore

Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 215 pounds

High School: Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH)

Class of 2022

247Sports Rating: Five-Star (No. 10 overall, No. 2 LB)

Reid Carrico, Redshirt-Sophomore

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Ironton (Ironton, OH)

Class of 2021

247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 57 overall, No. 8 LB)

Gabe Powers, Redshirt-Freshman

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 4-inches

Weight: 230 pounds

High School: Marysville (Marysville, OH)

Class of 2022

247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 113 overall, No. 10 LB)

Steele Chambers, Redshirt-Senior

Osu22uga Kwr 22

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 1-inches

Weight: 215 pounds

High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Class of 2019

247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 145 overall, No. 7 ATH)

Mitchell Melton, Redshirt-Junior

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 235 pounds

High School: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

Class of 2020

247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 184 overall, No. 11 OLB)

Arvell Reese, Freshman

High School Football Wyoming Vs Cleveland Glenville In Ohsaa Div State Championship Game

The 247Sports Composite Breakdown

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 212 pounds

High School: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

Class of 2023

247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 205 overall, No. 18 LB)

