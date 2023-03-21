Current Ohio State outside linebackers and their 247Sports rankings
The Ohio State football team has eight linebackers on scholarship, but six of these prospects arrived on campus with bonafide outside linebacker designated rankings on 247Sports. Now the Ohio State scheme only has two linebackers and the rotation for both is likely going to be fluid, but to keep things simple I just wanted to recap the six that were rated as outside backers.
The star of the outside group is Steele Chambers who was debating whether or not to declare for the NFL, but has elected to return in an attempt to raise his draft stock. The funny part is that Chambers was actually recruited as a running back before making the positional switch two seasons ago, but it’s time to dive into what this unit was ranked.
C.J. Hicks, Sophomore
Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 215 pounds
High School: Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH)
Class of 2022
247Sports Rating: Five-Star (No. 10 overall, No. 2 LB)
Reid Carrico, Redshirt-Sophomore
Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Practice
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 225 pounds
High School: Ironton (Ironton, OH)
Class of 2021
247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 57 overall, No. 8 LB)
Gabe Powers, Redshirt-Freshman
Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 4-inches
Weight: 230 pounds
High School: Marysville (Marysville, OH)
Class of 2022
247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 113 overall, No. 10 LB)
Steele Chambers, Redshirt-Senior
Osu22uga Kwr 22
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 1-inches
Weight: 215 pounds
High School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)
Class of 2019
247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 145 overall, No. 7 ATH)
Mitchell Melton, Redshirt-Junior
Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 235 pounds
High School: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
Class of 2020
247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 184 overall, No. 11 OLB)
Arvell Reese, Freshman
High School Football Wyoming Vs Cleveland Glenville In Ohsaa Div State Championship Game
The 247Sports Composite Breakdown
Height: 6-feet, 3-inches
Weight: 212 pounds
High School: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
Class of 2023
247Sports Rating: Four-Star (No. 205 overall, No. 18 LB)
