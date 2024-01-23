Cup, Xfinity teams make announcements ahead of 2024 season

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams have made multiple announcements heading toward the 2024 season.

Team Penske set the schedule for new primary sponsor Hunt Brothers Pizza. Spire Motorsports added a new primary sponsor for the Daytona 500. Sam Hunt Racing announced a driver on a multi-race deal.

Hunt Brothers Pizza will serve as Joey Logano's primary sponsor for three races this season. The green scheme will make its debut on March 10 at Phoenix Raceway as the two-time Cup champion makes his 400th start for Team Penske.

Now you know where to find a ‘pizza’ Joey Logano: https://t.co/3potDB77q2 pic.twitter.com/wfTT6Zl6Xw — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 23, 2024

Hunt Brothers Pizza will return for the June 23 race at New Hampshire. Hunt Brothers Pizza's final race as the primary sponsor will be Oct. 27 at Homestead. Additionally, the pizza chain will be an associate partner for reigning champion Ryan Blaney all season.

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board this season,” Logano said in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace — in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports — makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske.

"I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024, and we hope to see those popular green colors in Victory Lane this season.”

Corey LaJoie will have a new primary partner for the season-opening Daytona 500 as he leads a revamped driver lineup. Chili's Grill & Bar will take over the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro as LaJoie makes his 237th Cup start.

Chili's will also serve as an associate partner at Atlanta on Feb. 25, Las Vegas on March 3 and Circuit of the Americas on March 24.

“We strive to partner with brands that want to embrace the spirit of motorsports and share our love for pushing the limits both on and off the track,” said Jeff Dickerson, Spire Motorsports co-owner, in a statement.

“Our partnership with Chili’s at the Daytona 500 will set a fun precedent for the season to come — we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Sam Hunt Racing will add Sage Karam to its driver lineup for the 2024 season. Karam will make multiple starts in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra with Brakleen as his primary partner.

Karam's schedule will begin with the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona on Feb. 17. Sam Hunt Racing will announce Karam's full schedule at a later date.

Karam, who has also made 25 IndyCar starts, made his SHR debut last season at Road America. He qualified sixth while driving the No. 24 and then finished fourth in what was the organization's best finish on a road course.

Karam's last Xfinity start at Daytona was in 2022. He drove the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing and finished fifth.

“I am very grateful and excited to be teaming back up with Sam Hunt Racing and CRC this year to be able to build on the success that we found last year at Road America,” Karam said in a statement. “Both SHR and CRC are two companies that are very close to my heart, and I am honored that they have given another shot to showcase the great things we can accomplish in 2024.

"Sam has built a team of dedicated and hardworking people that make my job easy, and CRC is a great compliment to our program with the special and loyal relationship we have formed over the years. I believe our success this past year was just a glimpse of the potential that we can accomplish together as a team.”