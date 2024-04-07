Cubs place Julian Merryweather on injured list, call up Daniel Palencia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, placing pitcher Julian Merryweather on the injured list and calling up hurler Daniel Palencia.

According to the Cubs, Merryweather is dealing with a right shoulder strain, and was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday.

In four total appearances this season, Merryweather has posted a 1.93 ERA with six strikeouts and two walks, recording his first hold of the season in Friday’s win over the Dodgers. In that game, he pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.

The absence of Merryweather likely means that Mark Leiter Jr. and Jose Cuas will see work in the seventh inning of games, with Hector Neris and Adbert Alzolay still penciled into roles deeper in contests.

As for Palencia, he made his MLB debut last season, with a 5-3 record and a 4.45 ERA in 27 total appearances for the Cubs.

In two Iowa appearances, Palencia has given up four earned runs and struck out four batters in 2.2 innings.

The Cubs and Dodgers will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m.

