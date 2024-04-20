Cubs call up lefty Luke Little as '27th man' for Saturday doubleheader vs. Marlins

Cubs call up lefty Luke Little as '27th man' for Saturday doubleheader vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With MLB rules allowing teams to expand their active rosters from 26 to 27 players in instances of a doubleheader, the Chicago Cubs have made their move ahead of Saturday's two matchups against the Miami Marlins.

According to the club, the Cubs are calling up left-handed pitcher Luke Little as the team's "27th man" for Saturday's doubleheader, making his second stint on the big league roster this season.

Little, 23, debuted in September 2023 and made the Opening Day roster on the big league club this season.

In seven games with the Cubs so far in 2024, Little has posted a 2.70 ERA with five walks and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings of work.

The Cubs will continue their series against the Marlins following an 8-3 victory on Friday, with first pitch for game one slated for 1:20 p.m., with game two scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m.

