Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park on Monday as Erik ten Hag's men aim to keep their hopes of European qualification via their league position on track.

Palace are in great form, unbeaten in four and winning three of the last four, as Oliver Glasner's project has taken off in recent weeks to leave the Eagles comfortable in midtable. The likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise being back from injury is a huge boost and Jean-Philippe Mateta has been banging in goals for fun. Palace are keen to finish this season well to take positive momentum into the summer as they prep for next season.

Manchester United have been hit hard by injuries all season long but that's no excuse for some of the turgid displays they've put in recently. Erik ten Hag is fighting for his future as United boss and even though they're in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25, finishing outside the top six would be a woeful league position for this United side. They are unbeaten in four in the Premier League but have been far from convincing as the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle have put pressure on United as they look to finish fifth or sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday (May 6)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Palace will press United high and then rely on the quality of Eze and Olise on the ball, while Mateta is in fine form and they will look to set him free behind United's creaking and injury-hit defensive unit. Wharton has been a revelation in midfield and he will look to get Palace going on counters early and often.

OUT: Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jefferson Lerma (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guehi (knee)

Manchester United focus, team news

Casemiro seems likely to start at center back once again as United's injury crisis at the back continues. United need a win to keep their Europa League hopes alive and the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund will need to be sharp on the counter as United will likely soak up pressure at Palace and look to their young forward to show their quality on the break.

OUT: Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Raphael Varane (ankle), Willy Kambwala (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin), Bruno Fernandes (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (knee), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed)