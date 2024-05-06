Is Crystal Palace v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United are in Premier League action at Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace and Manchester United will each be seeking a strong Premier League finish with the end of the season drawing ever closer.

A run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s hosts out of any relegation trouble, with the club now looking to push on.

Their visitors, meanwhile, are seeking to secure sixth spot as speculation continues over Erik ten Hag’s future.

With potentially key encounters with Arsenal and Newcastle still to come, Manchester United can ill afford to drop points here.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predictions and odds here.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 6 May at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 6.30pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of Marc Guehi, in line to feature for the first time since February due to a knee injury. Eberechi Eze should also be back available.

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United, with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay similarly set to be assessed. Marcus Rashford remains absent though Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are back in training.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Crystal Palace win 11/8

Draw 29/10

Manchester United win 37/19

Prediction

Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United

