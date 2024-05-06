Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park this evening in a Premier League contest that could have serious ramifications on United manager Erik ten Hag who’s team are embroiled in a tight contest for the remaining European places.

Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea have seen the Red Devils drop to eighth in the table where they are now outside of the automatic spots for next season’s European campaigns. Victory this evening would send them back up to sixth and keep them in control of their own destiny.

With matches against Arsenal and Newcastle on the horizon next week, United cannot afford to drop any points tonight and the manner in which they finish off this season could play a crucial part in whether Ten Hag keeps his job in the summer.

Elsewhere, a run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace out of any relegation trouble with the club now looking to push on and finish as high as possible in the league.

Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Palace are in good form with three wins and a draw from their last four matches

United need to win to move back to sixth and keep up to pace with battle for European places

Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues Manchester United clearout as more senior figures depart

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s clearout of the senior off-field figures at Manchester United has continued with the announcement that interim CEO Patrick Stewart and Chief Financial Officer Cliff Baty will leave at the end of the season.

Stewart, who is also the club’s Chief Legal Officer, and Baty are going by mutual consent as they follow Football Director John Murtough in departing, while former Chief Executive Richard Arnold stepped down before the Ineos billionaire’s investment at Old Trafford was completed.

United will have four chief executives in nine months with former Juventus CEO Jean Claude Blanc, a director of the club and an ally of Ratcliffe, taking the role on a temporary basis before Omar Berrada completes his gardening leave and can start on 13 July.

‘It’s a joke’: Erik ten Hag lashes out at Manchester United suggestion

16:45 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag claimed it is a “joke” that Manchester United will have a mass exodus in the summer as he insisted that players will still want to come to Old Trafford, even though his side will not be in the Champions League next season.

United will listen to offers for virtually all of Ten Hag’s squad, except Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, though it would take a huge bid for them to sell Marcus Rashford, but the Dutchman does not expect vast numbers of players to leave.

They have confirmed that Anthony Martial will go when his contract expires and Raphael Varane could follow suit, while United are not expected to take up their option to buy Sofyan Amrabat but Ten Hag hit out at suggestions everyone else will move on.

Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag

16:30 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag claimed Jadon Sancho still has a high value to Manchester United after the winger he exiled produced an outstanding performance in the Champions League semi-finals for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, who cost United £73m, has not played for them since August and was training with the youth team before he was loaned to Dortmund in January.

The England international fell out with Ten Hag, who claimed Sancho had not trained well when he explained his omission from the squad for September’s defeat to Arsenal. It prompted the 24-year-old to produce a social-media post that inferred the manager had lied, with Ten Hag then wanting an apology before he would pick Sancho again and none forthcoming.

While Sancho’s loan at Dortmund could make United up to €7.5m, one of the most expensive signings in their history has played 77 minutes of football for them this season and United could face writing off much of their high investment.

Bruno Fernandes ‘happy’ at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag responds to transfer speculation

16:15 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will “definitely” be at Manchester United for at least another two years and is confident his captain is happy to stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had said in an interview in his native Portugal that he would consider his future after Euro 2024 while United’s financial issues mean they would listen to offers for most of their squad.

But Ten Hag is keen to keep the 29-year-old, who is United’s 15-goal top scorer this season, as he said the midfielder’s comments were misinterpreted.

“I know he is very happy to be here,” he stated, adding that “absolutely” he wanted Fernandes to stay. He has a contract until 2026, with the club possessing an option to extend it for a further season.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd predicted line-ups

16:00 , Jack Rathborn

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of Marc Guehi, in line to feature for the first time since February due to a knee injury. Eberechi Eze should also be back available.

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United, with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay similarly set to be assessed. Marcus Rashford remains absent though Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are back in training.