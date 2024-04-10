Crew make first CONCACAF semifinals after beating Tigres on penalties

MONTERREY, Mexico (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew made history in Mexico Tuesday night as they took down UANL Tigres to make its first CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

The Black & Gold drew with the Mexican giants 1-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals after regulation and extra time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout to determine a winner. Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte saved Tigres’ first two penalties and Columbus’ Max Arfsten was able to score the last penalty to win the shootout 4-3.

Columbus is now in the semifinals of the Champions Cup for the first time in club history and will face either Inter Miami or Monterrey in the semifinals. The first leg will be played between April 23 or 25 and the second leg will be played either April 30, May 1 or 2.

Tigres took the lead early with a 3rd minute goal from Andre-Pierre Gignac before Diego Rossi equalized in the 59th minute. The 1-1 draw meant it was 2-2 on aggregate and forced the game into extra time. After no goals in extra time, it was penalties that determined the victor.

With the win, the Crew became the first MLS club to beat a Mexican team on penalties in Mexico. Columbus returns to the pitch on Saturday when they play at Real Salt Lake.

