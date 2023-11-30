CP3 out for Warriors-Clippers with leg injury, reportedly day to day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors have caught the injury bug.

Chris Paul has been ruled out for Golden State's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Chase Center with a nerve injury in his lower left leg. The veteran point guard left the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Tuesday night in Sacramento with lower left leg soreness early in the third quarter and will be day to day in his return to play, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Golden State’s Chris Paul (lower leg nerve contusion) is expected to be day-to-day in his return to play, sources tell ESPN. The Warriors are listing him out vs. the Clippers on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2023

Along with Paul, Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II was injured Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The 30-year-old suffered a torn right calf in the loss and will be sidelined "indefinitely," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday night, where he told the "Willard & Dibs" show both Paul and Payton underwent MRIs on Wednesday and that the Warriors would release an official injury update on both players Thursday.

"What was interesting about last night's game is we finally had everybody healthy," Kerr said.

But it didn't last long. After Paul and Payton left the game, the Kings stormed back from a 24-point deficit to clinch the NBA In-Season Tournament's West Group C. Paul and Payton's absence immediately was felt in the Warriors' loss to the Kings, and Kerr and the rest of Golden State certainly hope to have both veterans back soon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast