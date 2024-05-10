Cowboys sign all but one draft pick

The Cowboys have signed all but one of their draft picks.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Dallas has first-round pick Tyler Guyton, third-round picks Cooper Beebe and Marist Liufau, fifth-round pick Caelen Carson, sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy and seventh-round picks Nathan Thomas and Justin Rogers under contract.

Only second-round defensive end Marshawn Kneeland remains unsigned.

Guyton is expected to start at left tackle and Beebe will compete for the starting center job.

The Cowboys hold their rookie minicamp this week.