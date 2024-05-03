Cowboys projected to receive 4 compensatory picks in 2025 draft

The Cowboys love to collect draft picks, especially compensatory picks awarded for veteran players who are allowed to leave in free agency and not replaced.

In this year’s draft, the team picked up two extra selections, which they used on Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in the fifth round and Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the sixth, taking their total draft haul from six players to eight.

Next year, Dallas is projected to gain four compensatory picks, the maximum allowed by league rule. That estimate comes from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein; the exact formula used by the league is kept in-house and won’t be determined until after the 2024 season has been completed.

Zierlein predicts the Cowboys will receive three extra fifth-round picks and an additional sixth-round selection.

Over The Cap projects Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong to be worth fifth-rounders and Tony Pollard to net the team an extra sixth. Dante Fowler would likely have earned a seventh-rounder but surpasses the maximum four comp picks allowed per club per draft class.

The Cowboys have long relied on compensatory picks to bolster their draft hauls. Dating back to 2021, the Cowboys have added at least two compensatory picks each year. Dak Prescott, Donovan Wilson, Nahshon Wright, Josh Ball, Israel Mukuamu, Damone Clark, Asim Richards, and Deuce Vaughn from the current roster were added via compensatory picks. Former Cowboys Dalton Schultz, Cedrick Wilson, and the aforementioned Biadasz were also compensatory picks.

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

