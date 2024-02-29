Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ordered to take DNA test in paternity case

A judge ordered that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to determine whether he is the biological father of a woman who sued him last year.

The decision was made after a hearing earlier this month, according to documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The woman, 27-year-old Alexandra Davis, has said in court documents that her mother's ex-husband is not her father, and that was confirmed through genetic testing.

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear, and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace, and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Davis' attorney Kris Hayes said.

In the 2022 lawsuit, Davis said in court documents that she was conceived after her mother, Cynthia Davis, and Jones had a relationship in the mid-1990s. An agreement was reached where Jones would provide support financially to Davis but not acknowledge or identify publicly that Jones was Alexandra Davis’ father.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to reporters following a game against the Packers.

Davis also sued Jones in 2023, citing defamation, alleging that Jones and two others made deliberate attempts to call her out as an "extortionist" and "shakedown artist." The case was refiled in November after being partially dismissed in October.

The now 81-year-old Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million and the franchise is now worth $9 billion, according to Forbes, making it the most valuable sports team in the world.

