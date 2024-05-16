Cowboys to open season by trekking to Cleveland

May 16—ARLINGTON — The NFL released its 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday night, with the Dallas Cowboys slated to be the visiting team in three of its first five games.

Dallas lifts the lid on September 9 by traveling to Cleveland (3:25 p.m., FOX).

The following week the Cowboys will entertain the New Orleans Saints (noon, FOX).

After trips to New York to test the Giants (Thur. Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m./Prime Video) and a visit to Pittsburgh (Sun., Oct. 6, 7:20 p.m., NBC), Dallas will return to the Lone Star state to host Detroit (Sun., Oct. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX).

Dallas' annual Thanksgiving game will find the Cowboys hosting a divisional-rival, New York Giants. The game is scheduled to get under way at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FOX.

Another interesting match-up will be Dallas hosting the Houston Texans (Mon., Nov. 18, 7:15 p.m., ESPN).

2024 Dallas Cowboys regular season scheduled

Sept. 8-at Cleveland 3:25 p.m., FOX

Sept. 15-vs. New Orleans Noon, FOX

Sept. 22-vs. Baltimore 3:25 p.m., FOX

Sept. 26-at New York Giants 7:15 p.m./Prime Video

Oct. 6-at Pittsburgh 7:20 p.m./NBC

Oct. 13-vs.Detroit 3:25 p.m./FOX

Oct. 20-Bye

Oct. 27-at San Francisco 7:20 p.m./NBC

Nov. 3-at Atlanta Noon/FOX

Nov. 10-vs. Philadelphia 3:25 p.m./CBS

Nov. 18-vs. Houston 7:15 p.m./NBC

Nov. 24-at Washington Noon/FOX

Nov. 28-vs. New York Giants 3:30 p.m./FOX

Dec. 9-vs. Cincinnati 7:15 p.m./ESPN

Dec. 15-at Carolina Noon/FOX

Dec. 22-vs. Tampa Bay 7:20 p.m./NBC

Dec 29-at Philadelphia 3:25 p.m./FOX

Week 18-vs. Washington To be determined