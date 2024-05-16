Cowboys to open season by trekking to Cleveland
May 16—ARLINGTON — The NFL released its 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday night, with the Dallas Cowboys slated to be the visiting team in three of its first five games.
Dallas lifts the lid on September 9 by traveling to Cleveland (3:25 p.m., FOX).
The following week the Cowboys will entertain the New Orleans Saints (noon, FOX).
After trips to New York to test the Giants (Thur. Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m./Prime Video) and a visit to Pittsburgh (Sun., Oct. 6, 7:20 p.m., NBC), Dallas will return to the Lone Star state to host Detroit (Sun., Oct. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX).
Dallas' annual Thanksgiving game will find the Cowboys hosting a divisional-rival, New York Giants. The game is scheduled to get under way at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FOX.
Another interesting match-up will be Dallas hosting the Houston Texans (Mon., Nov. 18, 7:15 p.m., ESPN).
2024 Dallas Cowboys regular season scheduled
Sept. 8-at Cleveland 3:25 p.m., FOX
Sept. 15-vs. New Orleans Noon, FOX
Sept. 22-vs. Baltimore 3:25 p.m., FOX
Sept. 26-at New York Giants 7:15 p.m./Prime Video
Oct. 6-at Pittsburgh 7:20 p.m./NBC
Oct. 13-vs.Detroit 3:25 p.m./FOX
Oct. 20-Bye
Oct. 27-at San Francisco 7:20 p.m./NBC
Nov. 3-at Atlanta Noon/FOX
Nov. 10-vs. Philadelphia 3:25 p.m./CBS
Nov. 18-vs. Houston 7:15 p.m./NBC
Nov. 24-at Washington Noon/FOX
Nov. 28-vs. New York Giants 3:30 p.m./FOX
Dec. 9-vs. Cincinnati 7:15 p.m./ESPN
Dec. 15-at Carolina Noon/FOX
Dec. 22-vs. Tampa Bay 7:20 p.m./NBC
Dec 29-at Philadelphia 3:25 p.m./FOX
Week 18-vs. Washington To be determined