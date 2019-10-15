Cowboys lose DL Tyrone Crawford to season-ending hip surgery

The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for a consistent pass rush — but if they’re going to find one, it will be without one of their most consistent veterans.

The team announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is headed to injured reserve and will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Versatile presence

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Crawford, a third-round draft pick in 2012 and a full-time starter since 2014, is a versatile lineman, able to play end and tackle.

This season he has been bothered by the hip problem; Crawford played in the first two games of the season, missed Games 3 and 4, and returned the last two weeks.

The Dallas Cowboys are placing veteran defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, right, on injured reserve. (Getty Images)

Via ESPN’s Todd Archer, Crawford was bothered by bursitis — or inflammation of the bursae, the small, fluid-filled sacks that protect joints — in his hips late last season, leading him to miss the offseason program and training camp. The condition improved only slightly with the time off and rehab.

Second-year d-lineman Dorance Armstrong played the first six games of the season but left last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a neck injury.

The Cowboys have rookie Trysten Hill, a second-round pick, but he has been active for only three of six games this season. They also have tackle Daniel Wise on the practice squad.

Dallas hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with first place in the NFC East up for grabs.

More from Yahoo Sports: