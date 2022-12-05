Cowboys erupt for 33 unanswered points in fourth quarter to blow out Colts

ARLINGTON, Texas — First Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass was tipped and then it was airborne and then a diving Malik Hooker intercepted it, returning the ball to the Dallas Cowboys for the final minute of the half.

Five plays later, with 13 seconds on the clock, Dak Prescott scrambled to his right, throwing on the run, into the waiting hands of receiver Michael Gallup who carried the ball the final 6 yards into the end zone.

The Cowboys would take an 8-point advantage after an early game of lead swings. Technically, the second half still unfolded.

But the Colts wouldn't mount much further chance. The Cowboys’ well-round team thoroughly dismantled Indianapolis en route to a 54-19 victory. Yes, you read that right: This Cowboys squad scored 54 points while improving to 9-3.

The Colts had allowed 20.3 per game entering the night.

They entered the fourth quarter allowing 21.

Then the Cowboys exploded and the Colts imploded.

Hooker’s interception wasn’t the end of it, but it unquestionably swung the momentum.

Unlike when Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had made Prescott pay for a risky series with an Indy INT, the Cowboys scored off that Hooker opportunity.

In the second half, Hooker–who by no coincidence played four seasons for Indianapolis after the Colts drafted him 14th overall in 2014–recovered a fumble and returned it for his first career touchdown.

The Cowboys’ overwhelmed the Colts as the second half elapsed, their array of weapons becoming a pick-your-poison attack while their opportunistic defense rebounded from an early embarrassment at Ryan’s hands.

Sure, a pair of consecutive plays in the first quarter featured Ryan burning starting left cornerback Anthony Brown for a 45-yard completion and starting right cornerback–beware the double move–for a 14-yard, wide-open touchdown to Ashton Dulin.

But in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys defense forced a fumble and returned it for one touchdown, intercepted Ryan on the next drive, intercepted Ryan again on the next drive, and strip-sacked Ryan on the fourth. Dallas scored each time, and scored touchdowns on each resulting drive.

For good measure, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped in the Salvation Army red kettle to celebrate.

Prescott cranked an imaginary handle, Elliott popping out of the kettle in a Jack-in-the-Box – Zeke-in-the-Box? – display.

Because like Elliott emerging from the kettle, the Cowboys popped in the fourth quarter and far more than sealed the game.

Prescott completed the game 20-of-30 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard–who had Elliott coming off the bench for the first time in his career–contributing 106 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns. Elliott added 91 yards and a score, while receiver CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 71 yards and a score.

Michael Gallup, who returned midseason from an ACL tear, scored two touchdowns.

Ryan completed 21-of-37 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

The Cowboys host the Houston Texans next week.