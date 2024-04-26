Cowboys draft analysis: How Tyler Guyton fits in Dallas’ offensive line

After doing little in free agency to improve their roster, the Dallas Cowboys finally got into the action of upgrading for the 2024 season by selecting Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton in the first round of NFL draft on Thursday.

The Cowboys made the pick after trading back in the first round with the Detroit Lions, moving from 24 to 29 in the first round. They also added draft capital with an extra third-round pick in this year’s draft while giving up a seventh-round pick in 2025.

It was a picked that fills an immediate need after losing left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency to the New York Jets.

Guyton should step right in while also allowing the Cowboys to keep 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard, where he made the Pro Bowl last season.

On day that saw an record six quarterbacks go in the top 12 picks and a run on offensive tackles early, the draft ultimately fell just right for the Cowboys to have some flexibility.

The Cowboys had two coveted options on the board at 24 in center Graham Barton and Guyton.

But that’s when the phone began to ring and the Cowboys consummated a trade with the Detroit Lions to move from 24 to 29.

They also gained pick No. 73 from Detroit, giving them two third-round picks on Friday.

The Cowboys netted an extra third round pick with the savvy move and they still were able to get their guy and fill a need.

Cowboys normally don’t miss with the picks of offensive lineman in the first round, going back to the aforementioned Tyron Smith, who was picked ninth in 2011 and made eight trips the Pro Bowl.

Center Travis Frederick was picked 31st in 2013 and made five Pro Bowls before being forced to retire. Left guard Zack Martin was picked 16th in 2014 and has made 9 Pro Bowls. Tyler Smith has since joined the successful run.

Guyton, a Texas native who played in high school in the Austin suburb of Manor, started his career at TCU in 2020. After redshirting his first season, he played in eight games in 2021 before transferring to Oklahoma where he made 14 starts the past two seasons.

Guyton played largely right tackle in college and will have to make the transition to left tackle with the Cowboys.

On Friday, the Cowboys have picks No. 56 in the second round and No. 73 and 87 in the third round.

They finish on Saturday with pick No. 174 in the fifth round, 216 in the sixth round and 233 and 244 in the seventh round.