Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis shuts down poorly timed Dolphins trash talk after 31-6 win

The Dallas Cowboys thrashed the Miami Dolphins, 31-6 on Sunday.

It was a completely expected result from one of the hottest teams to start the NFL season against another being debated as the worst in the history of the league.

For some reason, Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux chose postgame to flex over beating Cowboys guard Travis Fredrick to trip up running back Ezekiel Elliott.

If they are the best oline, then what am I?🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0IFFAqiOj5 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 22, 2019

“If they are the best oline, then what am I?” Godchaux quipped.

No reason to celebrate

It was a fine play and ultimately inconsequential in a game that saw the Dolphins tally a grand total of one sack while allowing two Cowboys runners to eclipse the 100-yard threshold.

Elliott averaged 6.6 yards per carry en route to 125 rushing yards while Tony Pollard ran for 103 yards on 7.9 yards per attempt.

Godchaux posted four tackles. There was zero reason for him to celebrate individually or on the team front.

There was no reason for the Dolphins to celebrate Sunday's visit to Dallas. (Reuters)

But we don’t need to make that point.

Appropriate response

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis already did so, quite effectively with his response to Godchaux’s tweet.

Enough said.

