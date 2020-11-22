Cowboys activate OT Brandon Knight, add Tyler Biadasz to IR

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster transactions. It’s become custom this season, as expanded practice squads and relaxed rules have allowed every NFL team to make roster changes at the last minute each week.

For Week 11, more of the same. Tackle Brandon Knight was activated from injured reserve, center Tyler Biadasz was placed on the injured reserve, and the team announced their two practice squad promotions ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Minnesota.

Knight started at tackle from Week 2 through Week 6 for Dallas. In his lone non-start in that timespan, against Cleveland, Knight entered the game at halftime for right tackle Terrance Steele and was an immediate improvement. Knight injured his knee and required surgery following the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to Arizona.

Overall Knight has done an adequate job filling in on both the right and left sides, and while he might not be named a starter in his first week back, the majority of Cowboys pundits believe Knight’s efforts earlier this year earned him the right to close out the year as one of the two starting tackles.

Biadasz was thrust into a starting role at center as a rookie, and he proved why many people thought Dallas made an excellent pick when they selected the him in the fourth round in April. After starting Week 4 through Week 8, Biadasz injured his hamstring in the pre-game warm up just before the Cowboys took on the Steelers.

Joe Looney recently returned from the IR, and will continue to anchor the offensive line at the center position for Dallas.

The former Badger would be eligible to return in early December following the Cowboys Week 13 date with the Ravens.

This season the NFL has given each team the ability to promote two practice squad members just before that teams game each week. This week the Cowboys promoted cornerback Rashard Robinson, and center Adam Redmond to improve the interior line depth.

