Coventry fight back from 3-0 down but lose to Man Utd in shoot-out in FA Cup semi-final

Ben Sheaf reacts after hitting his penalty over the crossbar - Getty Images/Michael Regan

The last thing Sir Jim Ratcliffe needed having run 26.1miles was to go the extra mile as Manchester United so shockingly stumbled, allowing Coventry City to force extra-time and a penalty shoot-out in this compelling FA Cup semi-final.

The last thing Erik ten Hag needed was for his side to show such a lack of leadership and character and game man-management when 3-0 up in front of the man who will decide his future.

Coventry manager Mark Robins – the former United striker – famously kept one United manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) in his job with a vital FA Cup goal. He may well, though, have helped hasten the departure of another.

United won – with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive kick – but it felt like a hollow victory. In those celebrations substitute Antony turned and cupped his ears to the Coventry players. That was utterly pathetic.

In the shoot-out Andre Onana was cautioned – having already been booked in normal time – but as we now know a goalkeeper cannot be sent off in a penalty shoot-out. It may have contributed to Coventry captain Ben Sheaf blazing his kick over.

Ratcliffe had completed the London Marathon before taking his seat for the second-half at Wembley Stadium and although he missed first-half goals from Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire he was there when Bruno Fernandes struck with a deflected shot to surely seal United’s place in the final against Manchester City.

Instead, in 23 extraordinary minutes, it was the Championship side who scored three times to ensure this tie went into an additional period.

Ratcliffe sat next to United co-owner Avi Glazer – who was there with his brother Joel – and cannot have been impressed by what then unfolded as Coventry went close to one of the biggest shocks in the cup’s 153-year history.

Ellis Simms swept in a low cross when left unmarked inside the United penalty area and then Callum O’Hare’s shot from the edge of the box took a heavy deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka to wrong-foot Onana.

United panicked and Coventry sensed it. In the 93rd minute Luis Binks reached a cross with the ball then striking Wan-Bissaka’s outstretched right-arm. The penalty was awarded by referee Robert Jones. It looked harsh but Haji Wright drove the spot-kick to Onana’s left.

In extra time both sides struck the cross-bar, through Fernandes and Simms.

Then in the final minute of extra time Victor Torp slid in to poke the ball past Onana only for the goal to be ruled out following a VAR check.

In the end it was United’s first ‘win’ in five games – their last victory was in the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool and this competition has become a relief for them. But there were plenty more questions.

If they beat City – a big if, admittedly – it would also earn them a Europa League place with it having been made clear that European qualification is a must for United.

United break Coventry hearts: Latest reaction...

06:45 PM BST

Coventry can hold their heads up high

They were put through the wringer, deserved to win and were a couple of centimetres away from one of the greatest upsets and comebacks ever.

Mark Robins consoles Callum O'Hara who missed a penalty - Getty Images/Cameron Smith

The expressions say it all, but they deserved to win that semi-final - Getty Images/Cameron Smith

06:40 PM BST

Bruno Fernandes speaks to ITV - ‘We have to do better’

On the disallowed Coventry winner...

“When they scored a goal [in extra time] we thought it might be offside, we couldn’t tell from the front.”

On the United performance...

“We put ourselves in a difficult position and should have killed it earlier but we didn’t. We have to do so much better.”

On whether winning the FA Cup will make this a successful season...

“We’ll never be successful if we win [only] the FA Cup.”

On Man Utd at the moment...

“The standard of this club is much higher than what we have been doing. We have to do better in the league, the League Cup and in Europe.”

06:36 PM BST

United humiliated in victory

That will be the narrative from this match. They’ve reached the FA Cup final but will feel despondent tonight.

Roy Keane is, as per stereo type, scathing, but understandably so...

“Every time I see this United team I don’t like what I see - they’re hard to like...At 3-0 up you do not give up that lead to a Championship team. “Coventry looked like a Premier League team and Manchester United looked like a Championship side”

06:27 PM BST

That was one of the most remarkable matches you’ll see

When Hojlund scored that penalty few, if any, United players really celebrated. It’s not hard to see why. Coventry humiliated them from the 71st minute. They came back from 3-0 down, forced extra-time, had the better chances in extra-time and thought they’d won it through Torp. But for the narrowest of offsides, Manchester United would have been dumped out in spectacular fashion.

06:25 PM BST

Man Utd SCRAPE THROUGH

Hojlund buries his penalty and United will face City in the final.

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE IN THE FINAL! 🔴



MANCHESTER UNITED ARE IN THE FINAL! 🔴

THEY'VE FOUND A WAY TO WIN!#ITVFootball | #FACup

06:24 PM BST

Sheaf misses, advantage United

Man Utd 3 Coventry 2

Onana gets another yellow card for time wasting (a la Martinez in midweek for Villa (yellow cards don’t carry through to a shootout...)) It looks as though he knew what he was doing there and it works as as Sheaf fires over the bar, oh dear!

06:22 PM BST

Fernandes puts United up in the shootout

Man Utd 3 Coventry 2

Collins goes early and Fernandes slots the ball the other way.

06:22 PM BST

Good save from Onana

Man Utd 2 Coventry 2

Back to parity as O’Hare goes to Onana’s right, but the United keeper guesses the right way.

06:21 PM BST

Eriksen scores for United - all square

Man Utd 2 Coventry 2

Eriksen slots his spotkick into the bottom left corner.

06:20 PM BST

Torp once again finds the back of the net

Man Utd 1 Coventry 2

Torp, who thought he’d won the match a few moments ago, piles the ball right into the top corner - so impressive.

06:19 PM BST

No mistake from Dalot

Man Utd 1 Coventry 1

Dalot makes no mistake going low to Collins’ right.

06:18 PM BST

Coventry lead the penalty shootout

Man Utd 0 Coventry 1

Wright scores his second penalty of the match...sending Onana the wrong way

06:18 PM BST

Saved by Collins!

Man Utd 0 Coventry 0

Casemiro’s shot is saved by Collins. That was poor (Bernardo Silva like) easy stop for the Coventry keeper. Too casual from the Brazilian.

06:16 PM BST

United to take the first penalty

Casemiro, it appears will take it.

06:15 PM BST

What a dramatic finish

When Torp sidefooted into the far corner of the net it seemed as though Coventry had completed one of the most remarkable comebacks you’ll ever see. Three down in the 71st minutes to A VAR check away from a memorable 4-3 win.

Alas, it’s now down to penalties...

06:13 PM BST

Match goes to penalties!

Coventry don’t have to deal with VAR in the Championship. I suspect they, like many fans across the country, are not big fans...

06:11 PM BST

GOAL DISALLOWED!

Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Oh dear, VAR has intervened and there was an offside before the cross came in for Torp. It’s as you were. Wright., who crossed the ball for Torp, was only slightly offside, as in by about two cms.

Such, such drama.

06:09 PM BST

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL! Or is there??

Coventry 4 Man Utd 3

WOW, WOW, WOW. Torp has won it for Coventry!

HANG ON... there is a VAR check...

06:08 PM BST

120 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Eriksen whips in a cross from the left that just evade Hojlund. There will be one minute of added time.

06:07 PM BST

119 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Remember Coventry were 3-0 down in the 71st minute. They’re one minute away from penalties...whatever happens, it’s been a superb effort.

06:06 PM BST

117 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

United attack ends with a volley from Antony that is high, wide and not so handsome...

Three minutes from penalties...

06:05 PM BST

114 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Simms hits the bar - WOW, Coventry were millimetres away from going 4-3 up...the Coventry striker shoot on the turn form just outside the six-yard box and rattles the crossbar...it looks as though Onana got a touch on it, match-saving save? For now it is...

06:03 PM BST

113 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

An Antony shot is blocked, Diallo follows up with another attempt that is well wide. Coventry did well to get the bodies back in the box...

Penalties are six minutes way, unless there’s another goal...

06:01 PM BST

111 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Brilliant break again from Coventry that starts with a great tackle on Fernandes on the edge of their own box. They break at pace and find Wright who is free and driving into the box when he shoots with his left. Alas, his shot his dragged just wide...he has so much time and should have at least made Onana make a save...

Very nervous times these for United...

05:59 PM BST

110 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Big opportunity for Coventry as they attack down the right with Simms. The striker comes inside and makes the wrong pass when he had options in the box and United clear the danger.

05:58 PM BST

109 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Hojlund has a shot that’s blocked, when a man was spare out right, the ball then breaks for Coventry who earn a corner from the counter.

Can they create something from this? ‘Nope’ is the long and short of it as United beat Bobby Thomas to the ball at the back post.

05:56 PM BST

107 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Maguire, of all people, makes a foray into the Coventry box, he beats his man before a shot from an acute angle forces the save from Collins.

From the resulting corner, United twice put the ball in the box, the second time of which earns them another corner.

This this time Coventry clear the initial deliver and breathe a sigh of relief.

05:53 PM BST

105 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Tavares makes way for Godden for Coventry.

Fifteen minutes for the United players to save Ten Hag’s job?

05:51 PM BST

HALF-TIME (extra-time): Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Some very tired legs out there at the moment. Is the fear of losing now greater than the hope of winning?

05:48 PM BST

103 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

The pace of the match has understandably dropped...as I type that Coventry up the pace and get the ball in the box, again United look tentative as Wright gets in a shot that is well blocked. There are a few players out their suffering from cramp, something quite a few people in London have suffered from today, what with the marathon taking place.

05:46 PM BST

100 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Sheaf creates space on the hinterland of the United box, he succeeds and tries his luck with a curling shot that doesn’t have the bend to beat Onana.

There are a lot of tired bodies out there at the moment.

05:43 PM BST

98 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Diallo gets the ball in space but runs down a cul-de-sac...this match is, to state the obvious, very much on a knife edge. A penny for Ten Hag’s thoughts.

05:41 PM BST

96 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Casemiro launches a long ball that finds the head of Fernandes, the ball dribbling over the byline.

05:39 PM BST

94 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Fernandes hits a venomous shot from outside the area that smacks the crossbar. Coventry then counter at pace as Wright is taken to the cleaners by Wright who powers into the box but the ball runs away from him. This is no longer a cagey opening to extra-time...

05:37 PM BST

92 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Cagey opening to extra-time, how frazzled are United, so composed until that Coventry opener?

05:34 PM BST

90 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Thirty minutes for the United players to save Ten Hag’s job?

05:34 PM BST

Roy Keane is speechless in the ITV studio

Unheard of...

05:33 PM BST

Poor indictment of United

Boos ring out from the Manchester United end as the referee Robert Jones blows the full time whistle and little wonder. As brilliant as Coventry City have been that is some indictment of a big Premier League club to allow them to come back from 3-0 down to force extra-time.

05:32 PM BST

‘Can I get back in?’

A sizeable number of Coventry City fans streamed through the exits after Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United’s third. How many of them, having made an early dash for the Jubilee Line, are tempted to challenge Wembley’s strict re-admission policy? Those who have stayed are gleefully chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” for the benefit of Erik ten Hag.

05:30 PM BST

Moving into extra-time: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

What a comeback. At 3-0 down with only 19 minutes left, this match was all over...or so we thought...counting chickens before they’ve hatched and all that,. It was a remarkable comeback from the Championship side who once they started throwing balls into the box looked dangerous and caused United a lot of problems.

It’s anyone’s game now.

05:28 PM BST

98 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

One last Untied attack sees Fernandes get to the byline and fire in a low cross that Collins does well to get a foot to...

05:26 PM BST

97 mins: Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

Change for United, Rashfor limps off and Diallo comes on...this game is headed for extra-time.

05:25 PM BST

United scrambled

United seem utterly scrambled here. Given a precious platform to counter-attack, Rasmus Hojlund entirely forgets to shoot. Only the superb reflexes of Andre Onana, who produced an outrageous save from Andre Torp, is keeping his team’s lead intact. How have they made such hard work of a 3-0 lead over Coventry? Chaos is now their default setting.

05:23 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 3 Man Utd 3

WOW, Wright is the coolest man at Wembley as he sends Onana the wrong way...

05:22 PM BST

PENALTY FOR COVENTRY!

Great work from Torp again on the left before the ball is delivered to the back post. Binks volleys it back in and it hits Wan-Bissaka’s right arm. The ref points to the spot and, after a while, VAR agrees. That looks a bit harsh on the United defender, not sure where he was supposed to put his arm there...

Wow...

05:20 PM BST

91 mins: Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

Another Coventry chance, they attack down the right through Tavares whose low cross is cleared by the United defence. Coventry are looking the more likely to score at the moment...

05:18 PM BST

89 mins: Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

There will be at least six minutes of added time...

05:18 PM BST

87 mins: Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

Another good chance for Coventry, the ball comes to Torp and his shot is deflected over the bar by his own player, Wright...

Nervous times for United.

05:17 PM BST

84 mins: Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

Coventry are searching for the equaliser and that’s leaving gaps at the back. United counter and Hojlund has a chance in the box, but he dithers and cannot get the ball from out under his feet and the chance goes begging.

05:15 PM BST

81 mins: Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

Coventry attack down the left and earn a corner. Nervous times for United. Can the Championship side get another?

Not from this corner, they cannot, as it goes deep. But they earn a throw, the ball comes back into the box and there’s one of the sweetest volleys you’ll see from Torp who thunders the ball at goal and forces a good save from Onana. Either side of the keeper and that was 3-3...

This tie is very much in the balance.

05:08 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 2 Man Utd 3

Well, well, well...they couldn’t do it do they? O’Hare’s shot takes a wicked deflection off the back of Wan-Bissaka and loops over a helpless Onana. Simms has the ball in the United half and is given the freedom of north west London. He meanders towards the box before laying it off to O’Hare who tries his luck from outside the area. Fortune favours the brave and all that and he gets the luck he and his team so needed.

05:02 PM BST

73 mins: Coventry 1 Man Utd 3

There are still 17 minutes to go, enough time for Coventry to get back into this?

05:00 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 1 Man Utd 3

Game back on? Ellis Simms scores a fine goal with a beautiful finish at the near post. Simms has been the side’s biggest goal threat all season and finally he’s got a ball in the box he can work with. It comes in from the right and Simms takes it first time beating Onana at the near post. That’s his 15th is 13 and Coventry’s first shot on target.

04:59 PM BST

68 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 3

O’Hare tussles with Maguire in the box and falls under the challenge. The Coventry fans appeal for a penalty but Robert Jones, the ref, waves play on. The replay confirms it was the right decision.

04:54 PM BST

65 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 3

Change for United: Garnacho, not happy at being taken off last week venting his frustration on social media, is off for Antony. Wonder, whether he’ll go straight to Twitter (or X as it is now known...).

04:53 PM BST

62 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 3

Triple change for Coventry: Luis Binks, Victor Torp and Fabio Tavares replace Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Kitching and Josh Eccles.

04:50 PM BST

60 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 3

That goal illustrated the difference between the two teams. Coventry failed to get a shot in on their attack, after some patient build up, while United’s quality shone through in theirs. Fernandes didn’t let the opportunity to shoot pass, and found the back of the net.

04:47 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 0 Man Utd 3

Game over as Fernandes makes it three.

United counter at pace they move the ball from right to left, the ball eventually breaks for the Portuguese midfielder who creates the shooting chance well before he gets a bit lucky with a defected shot at the near post.

🔴 MANCHESTER UNITED LEAD BY THREE AT WEMBLEY! ⚽️⚽️⚽️



An incisive counterattack puts the Red Devils clear.



🔴 MANCHESTER UNITED LEAD BY THREE AT WEMBLEY! ⚽️⚽️⚽️

An incisive counterattack puts the Red Devils clear.

And a lovely little jump from referee Robert Jones too 😅#ITVFootball | #FACup | @ManUtd

04:46 PM BST

56 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Coventry finally seeing a bit more of the ball, they’re passing it around well but not able to create much in the final third. As I typed that they’re in and around the United box but fail to get a shot in on goal...

04:43 PM BST

54 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Corner for Coventry - chance for them to put United under pressure for the first time this half. The ball is delivered deep into the box and the Premier League club head clear the danger.

04:41 PM BST

53 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Apparently over 50 per cent of Coventry’s goals have come in the last 30 minutes of matches, a stat for the fans to grab hold of.

04:40 PM BST

51 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

United have started this half the brighter, they are attacking with vim and vigour, as I type Dalot feeds Fernandes who tries to float a ball to Rashford. The cross is headed clear, but the favourites are definitely not rested on their two-goal lead.

04:38 PM BST

49 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Rashford attacks on the left and earns a free-kick for his troubles. Meanwhile, in the stands London Marathon Man Jim Ratcliffe has arrived.

From the set piece, they go short and Rashford shoots from distance. It’s well struck, but also well blocked by a Coventry body.

⏱️ A personal-best time in the London Marathon and now watching his team play



Sir Jim Ratcliffe 👏#ITVFootball | #FACup pic.twitter.com/ywKtDYAZYx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 21, 2024

04:35 PM BST

47 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Lots of empty seats after the break, fans still indulging in a cheeky beverage?

Meanwhile on the pitch Fernandes lets fly from just outside the box, it’s a curler that is only inches wide of the left upright.

04:33 PM BST

45 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

They’re back under way at Wembley, as Roy Keane, working for ITV today, says ‘the next goal is ‘huge’.

04:20 PM BST

Dominant Dalot

Diogo Dalot assist and goal-saving clearance for United, who has now hit 150 appearances for his club. He is a clear player-of-the-season candidate for a player whose future at Old Trafford has not always been certain.

04:20 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Just what Mark Robins didn’t want. Had it stayed 1-0 he could have got his players in at the break, told them they’re still in this match and can, as that Simms chance illustrates, cause United problems.

That Maguire goal, however, has completely changed the complexion of this match.

04:17 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 0 Man Utd 2

Maguire scores with his head from the resulting corner. It’s a poor goal to concede, on the stroke of half-time and with the England defender left with a free-header from the set piece.

04:16 PM BST

42 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

Those two chances have given voice to the Coventry fans whose side until then hadn’t been in the match.

As I typed that Collins makes a good save from a Rashford shot that was hit first time from just inside the box on the left. The Coventry goalkeeper palms it away for a corner.

04:14 PM BST

A happy sight for United fans

United players celebrate the opening goal - Reuters/Toby Melville

04:12 PM BST

38 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

Another Coventry attack and this one is more threatening. Great work from Eccles (Coventry born and bred) on the right before he plays a peach of a low ball to the back post that takes out Onana and seemingly presents Simms with a tap in. But Dalot again reads it well and gets in ahead of the Coventry striker.

The Portuguese defender is having a fine match so far.

04:10 PM BST

37 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

BREAKING NEWS: Coventry are in the Man Utd half on the attack, it looks promising with the ball at the feet of Kitching who has four runners ahead of him. But his pass out left is well read by Dalot and the attack is snuffed out virtually at birth.

04:07 PM BST

Ten Hag tells team to keep their concentration

Erik ten Hag is furious with goal-scorer Scott McTominay as he needlessly concedes a free-kick. The Manchester United manager is pointing at his head. His team are in control of this FA Cup semi-final and do not need to make such needless mistakes. McTominay’s goal has quietened the Coventry City fans.

04:07 PM BST

Coventry fans losing voice

The air has been sucked out of Wembley by Scott McTominay’s goal. It had felt for 23 minutes as if there was nobody left in Coventry, but the Championship side’s lack of threat up front has started to test the belief of the 36,000 who have travelled. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on course to make the celebrations if Manchester United’s advantage lasts. The 71-year-old part-owner has just finished the London Marathon in a highly respectable 4hrs 30mins 52 secs.

04:05 PM BST

32 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

Coventry hero from the 1987 Cup Final Steve Ogrizovic is working for local radio and has just been shown on the monitor at Wembley, it’s the loudest cheer of the day so far from the Coventry end.

04:02 PM BST

Good omen for United

That is Scott McTominay’s ninth goal for Manchester United this season – and a good omen for them. They have won six and drawn one in the previous seven games he has scored in (and all those wins were by the odd goal). They are yet to lose with the midfielder on the scoresheet. Poor goal for Coventry to concede but it was a wicked low cross from Diogo Dalot and was also what United deserved given their dominance. It is also a relief for Marcus Rashford who really should have scored before that while, so far, the experiment of using Casemiro in central defence is working and not least because he can pass so well from deep - as evidenced with the Rashford chance.

04:01 PM BST

29 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

Coventry are struggling to get out of their half, they need to keep the ball for a period, if only to take the pressure off the defence. It’s a bit like attack vs defence at the moment with United in total control.

03:59 PM BST

26 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

Just the what United would have wanted, get an early lead, lessen any tension and worries of an upset and pose questions of how Coventry tackle this match now.

03:54 PM BST

GOAL!

Coventry 0 Man Utd 1

McTominay gives United the lead. He’s having his best scoring season, this goal thanks to a move he starts. He has the ball in the Coventry half, laying off to Garnacho. The Argentine drives towards the box, Dalot is on the overlap and is found before the full-back whips in a low ball that the Scot is on the end of. Simple, easy on the eye, and effective.

03:53 PM BST

Jason Wilcox with his new club

Manchester United’s new technical director Jason Wilcox is sitting in the Royal Box. The 53-year-old switched to United on Friday after a compensation deal was agreed with Southampton. He is set to be joined later in the game by Sir Jim Ratcliffe who has been running the London Marathon.

03:52 PM BST

18 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

Great chance for Rashford after the ball is played over the top. His first touch is a good one BUT in controlling the ball on the half volley it goes to far away and his shot is weak and wide.

🔴 Manchester United should be ahead!



🔴 Manchester United should be ahead!

Rashford through on goal but pokes it wide... #ITVFootball | #FACup

03:51 PM BST

Some good news for Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has run his PB in the London Marathon. He ran 4hrs 30mins 52 secs, not bad for a 71 year old. He’s on his way to Wembley now.

A busy day for Sir Jim - Reuters/Matthew Childs

03:47 PM BST

15 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

United are slow on the ball, that’s making it all too easy for Coventry at the moment. The favourites are seeing all the ball but yet to carve out a decent chance or force Collins into making a save.

03:44 PM BST

Rashford vs Van Ewijk

Marcus Rashford has Milan van Ewijk on his flank and it is a battle worth watching. Van Ewijk is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the Championship and some observers think he is the type United themselves should be looking at. He is further forward here but paths will cross with Rashford.

03:43 PM BST

11 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

Again Rashford is looking lively, he cuts into the box but again he’s crowded out by a swarm of men in Coventry shirts.

03:42 PM BST

9 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

The underdogs are witting back with five in a line in the defence, they are quite happy to let United have the ball at the moment. So far it’s working, as soon as United get into the final third, as Rashford does here, they are crowded out.

03:41 PM BST

8 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

As expected United have seen more of the ball, they’re attacking down the left through Wan-Bissaka and Rashford but Coventry clear the danger once the ball comes low into the box.

03:38 PM BST

Can Coventry get at the United backline?

As expected Casemiro is lining up in central defence for Manchester United alongside Harry Maguire. United are of course facing an injury crisis in that area of the team but it is still an interesting call from Erik ten Hag. Scott McTominay has played there before for Scotland but he has opted for Casemiro. Will Coventry City be able to exploit the lack of pace at the heart of United’s defence?

03:37 PM BST

7 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

First chance of the game goes the way of United and Garnacho. It’s a lovely ball into the box that Fernandes heads onto the Argentine, but he cannot get anything on it and the chance to score disappears into the ether.

03:36 PM BST

6 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford looks lively early one, he dances into the box before he lays it off to Fernandes. Garnacho then gets a low cross in from the right that wins United a corner. Can they create something from this? No, they cannot at O’Hare heads clear.

03:33 PM BST

4 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

Mainoo is allowed to dribble for fun on the left before he plays the ball back inside. The ball eventually comes to Garnacho whose shot is well blocked.

03:32 PM BST

2 mins: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

Coventry have ‘a puncher’s chance’ according to ITV’s Lee Dixon. They have pace up front with Simms and Wright and could pose problems for United’s makeshift defence.

03:31 PM BST

1 min: Coventry 0 Man Utd 0

They’re under way at Wembley, Coventry are in their traditional sky blue kit and United are in their famous red. The sun is shining and it’s looks perfect for a semi-final classic.

03:27 PM BST

The teams are out on the hallowed turf

And we’re moments from kick-off.

03:23 PM BST

Man Utd end yet to fill up

Ten minutes to kick off and Coventry end is packed with fans waving flags. Man United end still has some way to go with their fans looking on quite disdainfully at what is going on.

03:21 PM BST

Incentive for United to right the wrong of last year’s FA Cup final

Reminder that United can set up a repeat of last year’s final with victory today. Ex- United captain Roy Keane said: “It’s a great incentive for United to win and beat City in the final as they didn’t turn up last year.” Erik Ten Hag confirms Casemiro will play centre-back. “We need a big performance and most of the time when we need it, this team is there.

03:19 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaks to ITV - ‘We’re planning for next season but focus now is on today’

On the defensive injuries and woes...

“When you have so many problems you have to find solutions”.

On the aims for the rest of the season...

“We want to achieve every season, we want to win trophies. We have a big opportunity, we are in a semi-final but it’s a huge challenge. On Sunday we will find solutions and we want to go into the final.”

On whether lifting the FA Cup would salvage Man Utd’s season...

“You have to always see the circumstances we have to face but I’m not thinking in this moment about this. I’m thinking about Sunday, how we beat Coventry City and the rest is for later. We are planning for next season but for now it’s all about Sunday.”

03:13 PM BST

Coventry fans drown out the United ones

It is 1-0 to Coventry City in the pre-match build-up. Many of their 36,000 fans are in the stadium early – no surprise there given how big this is for them – and have successfully drowned up the Manchester United stadium announcer Alan Keegan as he began reading out the United team.

Coventry fans are making some noise - AFP/Ian Kington

03:01 PM BST

Injuries continue to bother Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag complained before this game that he has only once picked his strongest team during his time at Manchester United. For this game the latest to pick up injuries are Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Willy Kambwala.

02:57 PM BST

We’ve just seen a wonderful piece on David Busst

The former Coventry man suffered a horrendous broken leg, that left a lot of blood on the pitch, playing for Coventry against Manchester United in 1996. He went on to have 24 operations on the leg and the injury ended his career.

The piece was moving and poignant but full of positives and hope. Nearly 30 years on he is the only player from that match still playing every week, for a vets side – remarkable.

'I remember screaming and the pain not going away.'



From suffering one of the most horrific injuries in football to managing essential community programs



This is David Busst's incredible story ❤️#ITVFootball | #FACup | @Coventry_City | 🎙️ @gabrielclarke05 pic.twitter.com/vLPH7tQYot — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 21, 2024

02:50 PM BST

Think of Coventry and the FA Cup and you’ll doubtless think of 1987

That’s when they won their one and only FA Cup in one of the most memorable finals, beating Spurs 3-2 after extra-time.

Here’s a lovely read about how they did it.

“The night before the final we stayed at the Compleat Angler hotel by the River Thames in Marlow,” Dave Bennett, man of the match, told Telegraph Sport. “Saint and Greavsie were there, we did some media and then we walked over the bridge to get some beers from an off licence to calm the nerves. “All you could hear was the clink, clink of the cans as we walked into the hotel to head up for a card school and the concierge reported to John Sillett that we brought drinks in. “The manager just said: ‘Leave them to it, they’ve got the biggest game of their lives tomorrow and it’ll calm the nerves.’ He trusted us.”

READ: How five cans of beer inspired Coventry to 1987 FA Cup glory

Keith Houchen scores with a diving header to make it 2-2 - Getty Images/David Cannon

A great win for Coventry in 1987 in one of the great finals - Getty Images/David Cannon

02:40 PM BST

Those two teams in black and white

COVENTRY XI TO FACE MAN UTD: Collins, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles, Sheaf, O’Hare, Van Ewijk, Simms, Wright.

Mark Robins make two changes from the side who were beaten 3-0 at Birmingham City last weekend. Callum O’Hare and Josh Eccles replace Victor Torp and Kasey Palmer.

MAN UTD XI TO FACE COVENTRY: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

The defensive crisis sees Casemiro partner Harry Maguire, the side’s only fit centre-back, in the centre of defence. Scott McTominay replace the injured Willy Kambwala from the side that drew with Bournemouth.

02:33 PM BST

Here’s the Coventry XI

UNITED OR ANYONE! 🎼



📋 Your team for this afternoon's @EmiratesFACup Semi-Final. pic.twitter.com/t8UMu6eXFZ — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 21, 2024

02:32 PM BST

Here’s how Man Utd line up

02:29 PM BST

Coventry fans determined to enjoy their day

Coventry Fan

COventry fans

01:29 PM BST

Pessimism fills the air for Man Utd fans

This morning I overheard a Manchester United fan say to a friend that today’s FA Cup semi-final was a “lose-lose game”. His thinking was that either they actually lose to Championship side Coventry and get all the criticism that understandably comes with such a defeat. Or they beat Coventry to set up a pasting at the hands of rivals Man City in the final.

It’s not exactly positive is it? But going on this season it’s not hard to understand why that Man Utd fan didn’t exactly feel in a glass-half-full kind of mood. It’s been a season full of disappointing results, and, Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in to run the football operations aside, devoid of hope, the one thing football fans need more than most.

Defeat today would be one of the big semi-final shocks – for all their problems United are still big favourites to make the final, and could possibly push Erik ten Hag nearer the exit door.

They head into the match with three draws and a defeat from their past four games and have dropped to seventh in the Premier League.

“Obviously, we want to win every game,” said Ten Hag. “So when we don’t win we are disappointed, are frustrated, sure, but we know also we can beat the best teams.

“When we play to our levels, we can achieve really high highs. We want to achieve every season. We want to win trophies and we have a big opportunity, because we are in the semi-final. We want to go into the final.”

Standing in their way are Coventry who are managed by none other than Mark Robins, who famously scored the goal ‘that saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job’ in 1990. His header against Nottingham Forest in the third round kept United in the competition and set up the victory that earned Fergie his first trophy at Old Trafford.

Some may feel that this is a good time to face Ten Hag’s team. Not Robins.

“I hear people talking about Manchester United, that they are this or they are that, but the truth of it is they have got top players,” Robins said. “For us, we know they are clearly favorites to win this game by a million miles. They are expected to win, as simple as that.”

Stay here for all the team news and action, with kick-off set for 3.30.

