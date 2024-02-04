Could Tennessee basketball be NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed? Joe Lunardi has Vols in mix

Tennessee basketball put itself in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a statement win at Kentucky on Saturday.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi wrote that No. 5 Tennessee "firmly made its case" for a No. 1 seed with its 103-92 win against the No. 8 Wildcats.

"The Vols' wire-to-wire victory certainly passed any possible "eye test," giving us five teams with legitimate top line profiles," Lunardi wrote.

Lunardi, ESPN's lead bracketologist, has UT as the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. He had the Vols as the No. 6 team going into Saturday following UT's loss to South Carolina. Lunardi projects Purdue, Connecticut, Houston and North Carolina as the No. 1 seeds.

Why Tennessee basketball is in mix for NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed

Tennessee snagged its fourth notable win and its second significant road victory when it scorched Kentucky with 103 points, its most ever at Rupp Arena. The Vols also beat Wisconsin in Madison on Nov. 10 and have home wins against Illinois and Alabama, the latter a 91-71 win.

That has the Vols steadily aimed toward a No. 2 seed with four teams established on the No. 1 seed line.

"The knee-jerk reaction after Saturday would be to drop Houston and move Tennessee up, but that would be the wrong impulse and unlikely what the committee would do in similar circumstances," Lunardi wrote. "The Cougars still have the metrics and wins to sit behind only Purdue and UConn, leaving UNC and UT for the final spot."

UNC beat Tennessee 100-92 on Nov. 29 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, which gives the Tar Heels the edge over the Vols.

Lunardi wrote that North Carolina "strongly affirmed its No. 1 seed status" with its 93-84 win against Duke. He also stated that "Houston remains a solid No. 1 seed on our board" after its 78-65 loss to Kansas.

UT has four Quad 1 wins this season and is 4-4 in Quad 1 matchups. It is 5-1 in Quad 2 games with the lone loss being the 63-59 loss to South Carolina. UT is 7-0 in its Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.

Tennessee basketball has never been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee has never been a No. 1 seed in program history. It has been a No. 2 seed three times, including in 2019 under coach Rick Barnes.

TEAM: Tennessee basketball is more than Dalton Knecht. Lighting up Kentucky showed that.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the five tournament appearances under Barnes. They were a No. 2 seed when they reached the Sweet 16. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2021 tournaments. They lost in the second round in those seasons.

UT also was a No. 2 seed in 2006 and 2008.

