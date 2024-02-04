Tennessee basketball is more than Dalton Knecht. Lighting up Kentucky showed that.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No one left the Tennessee basketball locker room quickly Tuesday.

For more than an hour, the players stayed behind after an upsetting loss to South Carolina. They had to hash out their feelings about the team and its direction. A theme rose from the conversations: The Vols have put too much pressure on Dalton Knecht to be an all-everything, score-all-the-time player.

Knecht is capable, obviously, but Tennessee isn’t Dalton Knecht and the Volunteers — nor should it be. Tennessee is a team that starts two All-SEC guards, a former five-star and a probable All-SEC forward along with Knecht, the likely SEC player of the year. It has a deep pool of weapons, and it was about time to deploy its full arsenal.

“We just told ourselves that we have to be just as aggressive as him and just as confident,” guard Zakai Zeigler said. “We just did that pretty much.”

Tennessee unleashed a show of what it can be — and who it has — in blistering form Saturday. The No. 5 Vols (16-5, 6-2 SEC) got superstar performances from Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James alongside the steady play of Santiago Vescovi to rip No. 8 Kentucky 103-92 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (15-6, 5-3) is well-versed in what Knecht can do. That’s what happens when a player is scoring 28.5 points per game in SEC play.

Wildcats coach John Calipari talked with his players about how to guard Knecht. He added a caveat: The Vols have more.

“They are dangerous,” he said. "They had five guys in double figures. They hadn’t had that.”

But they can have it — and they did Saturday, with James and Zeigler hammering Kentucky with 26 points each to lead a many-headed attack.

Vols coach Rick Barnes spent the days leading up to the game pestering his players into believing it. He knows what they can do. He has a group of co-stars, not bystanders, but had seen it slip into more of the latter. He didn’t know how it got to that point. He certainly knew it had to change.

Barnes told them they will not sit around and watch Knecht do it all.

“We have got too many good players,” he said. “I told those guys, it is simple, if you are open, we want you to do what we do.”

Message heard.

James buried four 3-pointers. Zeigler had 13 assists and hit three 3-pointers. Vescovi had 11 points with three 3-pointers. Jonas Aidoo had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. It got the usual reliable defense from Jahmai Mashack and rebounding from Tobe Awaka off the bench.

James lost the ball near midcourt but didn’t give up. He scrambled, regained the ball and eyed Vescovi. He connected with his fifth-year senior partner, who connected on a 3-pointer.

Kentucky called timeout as Vescovi ran back to the Vols bench smiling and Zeigler hollered with a 13-3 lead. Barnes’ message and the lengthy locker room debrief set in. Each of three hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes, an aggressive start from the veterans.

“Just having that confidence and playing like that aggressively on offense has been big for us and will be big for us moving forward,” James said.

That is perhaps most true for James, whose 26 points are a career high. He scored in double figures in eight of the first 12 games this season, with two games of at least 20 points and four with 15 or more.

He had 21 points in the first seven SEC games combined but Barnes continued to express confidence in him. He saw James get back to being aggressive in practices in the days leading up to the Kentucky game. He parlayed that into a career-high 18 field-goal attempts and tied a career-best nine made field goals.

“We all know that we can do that,” Zeigler said. “I don’t feel like any of us thought that we couldn’t do it.”

Still, it was worth celebrating. James and Knecht embraced in the far corner of Rupp Arena as the horn sounded and Kentucky cheerleaders ran on to the court. Vescovi and Zeigler hugged on the opposite wing.

Two of those players — Knecht and Zeigler — got their first win at Rupp Arena. Vescovi and James got their third, guaranteeing a winning record at UK.

There was no need to leave the floor quickly.

