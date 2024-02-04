Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi join rare Tennessee basketball company at Rupp Arena

Josiah-Jordan James corralled a loose ball and saw Santiago Vescovi beyond the 3-point line at Kentucky.

The Tennessee basketball fifth-year senior pair united for that early 3-pointer Saturday at Rupp Arena, where they were in the opening minutes of joining a rare group of Vols. James and Vescovi notched their third win at Rupp Arena to become two of the four Vols to win three games at UK. They have a 3-2 mark at Rupp after Saturday's 103-92 win.

“I know what this rivalry means to us as a program and the University of Tennessee,” James said. “There’s so much rich history between us. Ending it the way that I did tonight … it was great to go out that way in such a great arena.”

James and Vescovi joined John Fulkerson and Yves Pons as the Tennessee players to win three times at Kentucky's Rupp Arena. Fulkerson went 3-3 in his career, while Pons went 3-1.

James had a career-high 26 points with four 3-pointers Saturday. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points on four field goals.

James and Vescovi were freshmen on the Tennessee team that Fulkerson led to a comeback win in March 2020. That was their first victory at Kentucky. They got another one a year later in another comeback win in February 2021.

Saturday marked their third at Rupp Arena, which opened in 1976. Vescovi and James opted to return to Tennessee for a fifth season in April and May, respectively.

Rick Barnes keeps stacking wins against Kentucky and at Rupp Arena

Barnes moved to 11-9 against Kentucky in his Tennessee tenure with the win Saturday. He is 4-5 at Rupp Arena, where Tennessee has eight wins in its program history.

He is 7-1 against Kentucky when the Wildcats are ranked in the top-10 of the Associated Press Poll. UT is 7-2 against UK when both teams are ranked and 4-1 when both teams are ranked in the top-10.

