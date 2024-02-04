Tennessee basketball veterans the backbone of win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. − Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler hovered at midcourt at Rupp Arena.

The Tennessee basketball veteran trio had been brilliant for 38 minutes and had only to put the finishing touches on the game. Zeigler stepped to the line to make his free throws as James and Vescovi stood outside the 3-point line.

The backbone of Rick Barnes' team was that and more − they were the stars and the stabilizers Saturday. The Vols rode their most-known commodities to a 103-92 against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, where Barnes got his fourth win as the Vols coach.

James had 26 points after having 21 points in seven SEC games. Zeigler had a double-double with 26 points and 13 assists. Vescovi had 11 points No. 5 Tennessee (16-5, 6-2 SEC). All five starts scored in double figures.

Rob Dillingham had 35 for No. 8 Kentucky (15-6, 5-4).

Tennessee's veterans were the backbone

Tennessee led by as many as 14 in the first half, but Kentucky trimmed that to four at halftime then one early in the second half. James hit his second 3-pointer quickly. Vescovi hit his second. James hit another, his third. Tennessee restored a 10-point lead behind the fifth-year senior scoring burst.

Barnes called timeout in the final five minutes, turning to the group along with Jahmai Mashack and Jonas Aidoo after UK cut a 16-point lead to seven. James backed down in the post for a field goal then Zeigler made a terrific shot at the end of the shot clock.

Aidoo had an 11-point, 10-rebound double double.

Tennessee's 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding were stellar

Tobe Awaka pulled down an offensive rebound in the second half between two Wildcats, setting off tempers and resulting in a quadruple technical. It was Awaka's fourth offensive rebound as Tennessee annihilated Kentucky. UT rebounded 11 of its 20 first-half misses. Tennessee finished with eight offensive rebounds.

The Vols were dynamic shooting as well, hitting 12 3-pointers. James had four, while Zeigler and Vescovi had three each.

Cameron Carr chipped in

Cameron Carr has played one minute in SEC play entering Saturday. Barnes turned to the freshman with 4:19 to play before halftime. He promptly tossed an alley-oop to Josiah-Jordan James off a loose ball, then grabbed a defensive rebound to set up another James field goal.

He played three minutes.

Up next

Tennessee hosts LSU on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

