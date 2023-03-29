Could the Raiders draft a QB to sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo?

It’s clear that the Raiders aren’t opposed to the idea of drafting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There were reports at the NFL Combine that the Raiders had tried to acquire the No. 1 pick. But it was the Panthers that ended up having the better offer and now hold that pick.

It’s safe to assume that the Raiders would use that pick on a quarterback and so we have to believe that they could still pick one at No. 7 should the right one fall. But which quarterback would make the most sense to sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year or two?

In a recent mock draft done by Eric Edholm of NFL.com, he has the Raiders selecting a quarterback at pick No. 7. That quarterback is Will Levis from Kentucky. Here is Edholm’s explanation behind the pick:

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn’t ruling out drafting a quarterback even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Levis has the arm and confidence to fit here and wait for his chance.

Of all the quarterbacks in this year’s class, Levis might be the most pro-ready. He’s already 24 years old and has multiple years of starting experience under his belt. However, he really needs to work on his accuracy and ball placement before he can be a plus-level starter in the NFL.

Levis compares well to Matthew Stafford, but he could benefit from a year of sitting behind an established veteran. If Levis falls to No. 7, don’t be surprised if the Raiders consider grabbing him and stashing him for a year or two as he develops.

Related

Every player selected 7th overall in the NFL draft since 1990

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire