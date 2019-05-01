Could Pavel Datsyuk be returning to the NHL sooner than expected?

Pavel Datsyuk might be returning to the NHL sooner than anticipated. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It’s perhaps too early to get our collective hopes up but Pavel Datsyuk might be starring in a rink near you. Soon.

Datsyuk tweeted Tuesday evening that he has completed his term with SKA Saint Petersburg after signing a one-year extension with the club in April 2018. That news has sparked discussion of a possible NHL return for Datsyuk.

Pavel Datsyuk announces the SKA portion of his career is completed. Under Ken Holland, there had been discussion of a possible return to DET for next season. He is due in Michigan soon; we'll see where it goes. https://t.co/45PjZklv0t — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 1, 2019

The former Detroit Red Wings legend will be 41 when the 2019-20 season gets underway but it would be a fool’s errand to bet against one of the most well-rounded forwards of his generation. For those who may have forgotten, Datsyuk won two Stanley Cups (2002, 2008) and won the Selke Trophy in three consecutive years (2008-10).

Datsyuk recorded six assists at the 2018 Winter Olympics, helping the Olympic Athletes from Russia capture the gold medal.

Steve Yzerman returned to the Red Wings as their executive vice president/general manager in April and it’s not hard to envision him linking up with his long-time teammate in some capacity this fall.

