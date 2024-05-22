Ohio State football coach Ryan Day adds to bonus total after team's academic achievement

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is due to add to his bonus total as a result of his team’s academic performance.

The Buckeyes earned a 3.24 grade point average over the past academic year, triggering a bonus worth $50,000 for Day, a school spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Day, who received a pay raise last year to bring his compensation to more than $10 million for 2023-24, an amount that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches across the Football Bowl Subdivision, also received a $200,000 bonus for the Buckeyes’ appearance in the Cotton Bowl, one of the six major bowl games, last December.

Under the terms of a provision in Day’s contract, as obtained by The Dispatch through a public records request, he is due a $50,000 bonus if the Buckeyes compile at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA over the fall and spring semesters.

The academic bonus owed to Day doubles if the team GPA reaches 3.3 and increases to as much as $150,000 for a 3.5 mark.

All other incentives are related to on-field achievements, ranging from Ohio State’s finish in the Big Ten and postseason to recognition as the conference’s coach of the year, an award he received in his debut season.

Day has been at the helm of the Buckeyes since he succeeded Urban Meyer in 2019 and has led them to a 53-8 record in five seasons.

