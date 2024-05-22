Could Isaiah Collier fall out of the lottery in 2024 NBA draft?

Isaiah Collier inhabits a very uncertain situation heading into the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-foot-3 point guard who played this past season at USC was considered the No. 1 overall prospect out of Wheeler High School in Marrieta, Georgia. He was widely viewed as a likely lottery pick when he arrived at USC. He might still be a lottery pick (in the top 14 of the draft), but that seems less certain now.

Collier, 19, ended his freshman season at USC averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 49% from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Collier’s freshman season with the Trojans didn’t work out quite as well as he would have hoped. Now the freshman point guard is considered a mid-to-late first-round pick, potentially slated to the Toronto Raptors at No. 19, according to Kevin O’Conner of the Ringer.

Collier’s explosiveness, physicality, playmaking, and scoring will still likely make an NBA team fawn over Collier in next month’s draft. I don’t see him falling to pick No. 19 with his skill set and the weak nature of the 2024 draft.

