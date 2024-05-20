College Sports Wire projects Isaiah Collier landing spot in NBA draft

Where will Isaiah Collier land in the 2024 NBA draft in late June? College Sports Wire college basketball and NBA draft analyst Andy Patton has an idea. Collier might not get top billing or maximum money if this projection proves to be true, but the team fit could be tremendous and give the USC guard a great chance to make a considerable impact in his pro career.

Here’s more from Patton, who projects Collier to end up with the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 17 pick in the NBA draft:

“CJ McCollum has historically been a shooting guard, but he’s playing point for New Orleans right now.

“Collier fell well out of the picture as the potential top pick in this class, but the upside is still very high for the uber-athletic guard – and a PG needy team like the Pelicans might find the risk worth it especially outside the lottery.”

If Collier is still on the board at 17, he would be an amazing pick for the Pelicans. It would mean that Collier would not be a lottery pick, and that his draft stock took a huge hit at USC under Andy Enfield, but the team fit might be so good that Collier couldn’t be too upset at the outcome.

