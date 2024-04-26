Could the Commanders strike a deal for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?

The Washington Commanders got their man on Thursday night, selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

The goal now is to surround him with plenty of help. The Commanders need an offensive tackle and will likely address the issue with one of their second-round picks on Friday.

Washington could also use more help at wide receiver. Yes, the Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Curtis Samuel is gone. Washington could take one of the draft’s top remaining wide receiver prospects, but there could be another opportunity to help Daniels.

The San Francisco 49ers surprisingly selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick. Why? The 49ers are shopping wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel is a star but is expensive and battled injuries. Aiyuk is on the verge of superstardom but is about to get paid. San Francisco can only pay so many players.

Could Aiyuk be an option for Washington? General manager Adam Peters knows the Niners well, having spent the past eight seasons there and played a role in drafting Samuel and Aiyuk. He would also know if Aiyuk is a realistic option. Other teams are needing wide receiver help, too, such as the Buffalo Bills. But, Washington could have advantages over others.

First, the Commanders have the draft capital to satisfy the 49ers. Second, Aiyuk’s good friend is Daniels. They were once teammates at Arizona State, and Daniels mentioned Friday how close the two were.

Finally, Washington has the salary cap flexibility to satisfy Aiyuk’s contract demands.

Could a deal happen on Friday? It’s certainly something to watch and makes sense on multiple levels. McLaurin and Aiyuk would give the Commanders an elite duo.

