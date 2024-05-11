Could the Celtics get knocked out of the playoffs by Cleveland?

The Boston Celtics are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first two games of their second round series. Joe Mazzulla’s team will now head to Cleveland to play games three and four. Boston was in a similar situation in the opening round of the playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in game two.

During a May 10. episode of ESPN’s ‘NBA Countdown,’ Stephen A. Smith warned the Celtics were vulnerable and could potentially get eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs. He believes the Cavaliers will be a tough matchup for the championship favorites, especially without Kristaps Porzingis in the rotation.

With the series tied, the Celtics still have a high chance of progressing out of the second round and into the Eastern Conference Finals. A 24-point loss at home has undoubtedly raised some concerns. Nevertheless, if Boston wins its upcoming road games, they will be back in the driver’s seat.

You can watch Stephen A Smith share his full thoughts by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire