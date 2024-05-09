Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis retruns to shooting at Celtics practice

Injured star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis briefly returned to the floor of Auerbach Center at a recent Celtics team practice, where the Latvian center could be seen doing some light shooting drills on this past Wednesday (May 8) after Boston’s 120-95 blowout win in Game 1.

It remains to be seen whether he will be ready to play again before the end of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, given the nebulous nature of his soleus strain. But then Boston might not need him to based on what we saw in Game 1.

To see KP moving and shooting for yourself, take a look at the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire