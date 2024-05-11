How will the Boston Celtics play vs. Cavs without the TD Garden crowd behind them?

It was not all that long ago that fans of the Boston Celtics were wondering if their favorite team could take a 2-0 lead in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, after Boston’s Game 2 blowout loss, the Celtics find themselves tied with the Cavs at 1-1 with the series headed back to Cleveland Saturday night for Game 3.

How will the Celtics play without the TD Garden crowd behind them? Will they play with the appropriate level of urgency for a team in the second round of the playoffs? The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a deeper dive into what happened in game 2 and what’s coming in Game 3.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire