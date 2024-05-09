Cornish Pirates' Andrew to retire at end of season

Jack Andrew moved to Cornish Pirates soon after his brother Paul had left the club [Brian Tempest]

Long-serving Cornish Pirates prop Jack Andrew is to retire from full-time rugby at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been at the Championship club since 2013 and made 236 appearances.

He moved to Pirates from Plymouth Albion after also spending time at Exeter and Launceston.

He is the latest long-serving player to announce he is retiring after fellow prop Marlen Walker and lock Will Britton.

“For Jack to get to 10 years plus has been incredible, as was his testimonial last season, which was very well supported and showed the character of the man and the regard in which he is held," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver said.

“He has been a big character both on and off the field, who has helped guide our younger men.

“To make 236 appearances for the Pirates is also a tremendous achievement, as it has become more difficult in the professional era to reach certain milestones, because your body goes through a lot to get to that point.

"I am very proud that he stuck in there and developed into one of the finest prop forwards in the Championship, which is a real accolade.”

