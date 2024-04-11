Cooper's Austin Alexander headlines Cincinnati crew at Under Armour Next Football Camp

Cooper High School junior defensive lineman Austin Alexander has been invited to the Under Armour Next Football Camp Series from April 12 to 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The camp is a platform for the best high school football players in the country to display their skills for college scouts. Players can also earn a spot in the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

Alexander, the nephew of Boone County legend and 2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander, is one of the top junior recruits in Kentucky and is ranked 299th nationally for the Class of 2025. He made 81 tackles, was second in the state with 19 sacks, and caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Jaguars advanced to the 2023 Class 5A state championship game. He is one of nine juniors in ESPN's Jr300 who will be at the camp.

Austin Alexander was Cooper's second-leading receiver and second-leading tackler in 2023.

With Alexander leading the way on both offense and defense, Cooper will be a favorite to return to the state championship at Kroger Field in Lexington.

He so far has 29 Division I offers. Notable suitors include Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Which Cincinnati area football players will attend the 2024 Under Armour Next Football Camp Series in Nashville?

Alexander headlines several local recruits who will attend. They are:

Jayel Harris (Purcell Marian)

Trace Jallick (Anderson)

Jahvion Jarmon (Taft)

Jamison Kitna (Lakota East)

Cam O'Hara (Cooper)

Drayden Pavey (Taft)

Jackson Smith (Lakota West)

Dylan Stewart (Conner)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati players attend 2024 Under Armour Next Football Camp Series